Atlantis Trident Equity Announces Aaron Dancel’s Role in Capital Allocation and Investor Relations

Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures announces a feature on Partner Aaron Dancel and his transition from entrepreneurship and business operations into private equity. His professional background spans contact center operations, technology entrepreneurship, publishing, and residential real estate, experience that informs his current responsibilities in capital allocation and investor relations.

Dancel joined Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures as a Partner in April 2025. The Chicago based private equity firm was founded in February 2025 and focuses on real estate, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and digital assets. Atlantis Trident reports $23 million in assets under management as of September 28, 2026.

From Business Operations to Private Equity

Dancel’s professional career began in the Philippines, where he operated contact centers and gained experience managing people, processes, and client needs. That work provided an early foundation for his subsequent entrepreneurial ventures and a practical understanding of the responsibilities involved in running a service business.

He later founded BookGini, a book marketplace application launched in Singapore. The venture became part of a broader entrepreneurial career that included both business development and setbacks. From September 2017 to February 2022, Dancel served as Co Founder and CEO of Stratton Press, continuing his experience in building and managing a business.

Dancel subsequently moved into residential real estate with Compass in New York City. The role expanded his experience into property markets before he joined Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures.

An Operator’s Perspective on Capital Allocation

At Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures, Dancel’s responsibilities center on capital allocation and investor relations. His previous experience operating businesses provides context for how he approaches the practical considerations behind business and investment decisions.

“Building businesses has shaped how I think about capital. Funding matters, but so do the people, decisions, and day to day work that turn a plan into a functioning business,” Dancel said.

His background includes experience with teams, clients, products, business development, and operational challenges. Those experiences inform his stated focus on execution and business fundamentals while recognizing that investment decisions involve considerations beyond the financial structure of an opportunity.

Dancel also brings lessons from ventures that did not succeed as originally intended. He identifies those setbacks as part of the experience that shaped his understanding of the challenges involved in building lasting businesses.

Connecting Entrepreneurship With Investment

Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures focuses on real estate, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and digital assets. The firm’s stated areas of interest include businesses and infrastructure connecting physical property with technology and digital finance.

Dancel’s professional history intersects with several of these areas. His residential real estate experience provides exposure to property markets, while his technology entrepreneurship and publishing background provide experience in operating businesses and developing commercial models.

The firm reports $23 million in assets under management as of September 28, 2026. This is a firm level figure and does not indicate that Dancel personally raised or manages the entire amount.

His role at Atlantis Trident centers on capital allocation and investor relations, bringing his operating background into a private equity environment that spans established markets and emerging technologies.

Investor Relations Built Around Communication

Investor relations forms another part of Dancel’s responsibilities. The role involves communicating with prospective and existing investors and helping explain the firm’s focus, activities, and areas of interest.

“In investor relations, my priority is clear communication, helping people understand the firm’s focus and giving them room to ask meaningful questions,” Dancel said.

His earlier career included working directly with clients and managing business relationships, experiences that provide context for his approach to communication. In his current role, he focuses on helping investors understand the firm’s direction while maintaining a factual distinction between the firm’s activities and individual responsibilities.

Dancel’s stated approach is to provide prospective investors with a clearer understanding of both his professional background and the responsibilities he holds at Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures.

A Career Across Industries and Markets

Dancel’s career has developed across multiple industries and geographic markets. His early contact center operations were based in the Philippines, while BookGini was launched in Singapore. His leadership experience at Stratton Press added publishing to his background, followed by residential real estate work with Compass in New York City.

His current position at Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures places that experience within a Chicago based private equity firm. The progression has given him exposure to service operations, technology entrepreneurship, publishing, real estate, and investment.

Rather than presenting that experience as specialization in a single industry, Dancel emphasizes the transferable lessons developed through different businesses. These include execution, communication, decision making, and understanding the practical challenges faced by operators.

“I want prospective investors to understand both the experience I bring and the responsibilities I hold today,” Dancel said.

From Building Businesses to Allocating Capital

Dancel’s professional trajectory represents a transition from directly building and operating businesses to participating in capital allocation and investor relations. His previous roles provide context for his current responsibilities while distinguishing his operating experience from the investment activities of Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures.

The firm’s focus on real estate, technology, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and digital assets places Dancel within an investment environment that crosses traditional property markets and emerging technologies.

His career includes both entrepreneurial progress and setbacks, providing a practical perspective on the decisions and challenges involved in building businesses. At Atlantis Trident, that experience now contributes to his work with investors and the firm’s capital allocation activities.

About Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures

Atlantis Trident Equity Ventures is a Chicago based private equity firm founded in February 2025. The firm focuses on real estate, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, including businesses and infrastructure connecting physical property with technology and digital finance. Aaron Dancel joined the firm as a Partner in April 2025, with responsibilities centered on capital allocation and investor relations. Atlantis Trident reports $23 million in assets under management as of September 28, 2026. More information is available through the Atlantis Trident Equity website . The company can be contacted at [email protected] . Additional information is available through LinkedIn , The Next Ledger , YouTube , and Crunchbase .