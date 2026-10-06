Apple Tightens macOS Full Disk Access Controls As AI Agent Privacy Concerns Grow

Apple has announced new safeguards for a macOS permission known as Full Disk Access, saying the rise of AI agents has increased the privacy and security risks associated with granting applications broad access to user data. The changes come days after questions emerged about how much information AI-powered desktop assistants can access on users’ computers.

The company said it plans to introduce additional controls to ensure users provide more deliberate consent before granting applications access to sensitive files, messages, email data, browsing history, and other personal information stored on their devices.

Changes Follow Scrutiny Of AI Desktop Apps

Apple’s announcement follows a report by Inc. columnist Jason Aten, who claimed that Meta’s Muse app appeared to know the contents of his private messages despite not intentionally granting such access. Meta later disputed the claim and said Muse had not accessed private messages without permission.

The incident drew attention to the growing capabilities of desktop AI agents, which can perform tasks directly on users’ computers and often require elevated permissions to access files and applications.

The discussion also follows a separate Wired report that highlighted a flaw in ChatGPT’s Mac application that could have allowed hackers to access sensitive information under certain circumstances.

Full Disk Access Grants Broad Permissions

According to Apple’s developer announcement, Full Disk Access was originally created to support functions such as system backups and other legitimate software operations that require extensive access to local data.

When enabled, the permission allows applications to access files, emails, messages, browsing history, and other content stored on a Mac. Some AI applications rely on the setting to retrieve information and perform tasks across different parts of a user’s system.

Meta’s Muse, for example, offers Full Disk Access as an optional setting that users can enable if they want the AI assistant to interact more deeply with local content.

Apple Warns Of Growing Risks

In its statement to developers, Apple said some software makers are using Full Disk Access in ways that could expose users to unnecessary risks.

The company said certain applications may gain visibility into large amounts of personal information without users fully understanding the scope of the access they are granting. Apple indicated that future versions of macOS will introduce stronger protections around the permission.

According to the company, users who genuinely want to grant an application this level of access will still be able to do so, but only through what Apple described as “very explicit user action.”

AI Agents Drive New Privacy Challenges

Apple said addressing the issue has become increasingly important as AI agents grow more capable and autonomous. The company warned that the risks associated with broad system access are likely to increase as AI tools gain the ability to perform more complex tasks on behalf of users.

Apple said the goal of the new controls is to ensure users clearly understand the implications of granting extensive access to their data before making a decision.

The company added that informed consent and transparency will remain central to how macOS manages privacy-sensitive permissions as AI-powered applications become more common.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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