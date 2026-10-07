Trump Establishes Super Intelligence Force To Coordinate Federal AI Strategy

President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a new Super Intelligence Force, a federal task force that will coordinate government efforts related to artificial intelligence, which his administration has increasingly referred to as “super intelligence.” The group will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and will be responsible for evaluating both the risks and opportunities associated with the technology.

In a post published on Truth Social, Trump said the Super Intelligence Force will coordinate federal efforts to ensure the United States remains the global leader in super intelligence.

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence,” Trump wrote. He added that the technology could be larger in impact than both the Industrial Revolution and the internet and said the initiative would protect American interests and improve the lives of U.S. citizens.

Task Force Follows Earlier AI Initiative

The announcement follows remarks Trump made in September during a debate over AI safety, a topic he has frequently criticized. At the time, he said he would establish an AI Force and appoint an AI czar to oversee the government’s approach to the technology.

Since then, Trump has signed an executive order seeking to rebrand artificial intelligence as “super intelligence.” The terminology has since appeared in administration communications and was also adopted by several technology executives who attended a recent White House event focused on AI safety commitments.

The new task force adopts the same branding and will serve as the administration’s primary coordinating body on AI-related issues.

Jay Clayton To Lead Group

According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal, Clayton will chair the Super Intelligence Force, effectively serving as the administration’s lead official on AI and super intelligence policy.

The report said Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson, Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor will serve as vice chairs.

The task force will reportedly have 120 days to prepare a report examining the risks and opportunities associated with AI. The report is expected to guide future federal policy and government responses to developments in the technology.

Focus On Competition And Security

Clayton has previously argued that the United States should continue advancing AI development rather than slowing its efforts while other countries pursue similar technologies. In comments previously reported by Politico, he said it would be irresponsible for the United States to “back away” from AI development while competitors such as China continue investing in the field.

He expressed a similar position in comments to the Wall Street Journal, where he said one of the greatest risks facing the United States is “not being first.”

According to the task force charter cited by the newspaper, the group will develop plans to address threats enabled by advanced AI systems while also seeking to avoid regulations that could hinder innovation or competition.

The charter states that the Super Intelligence Force will “develop plans for responding to SI-enabled threats to our society, while preventing overregulation and regulatory capture that would stifle innovation and competition.”

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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