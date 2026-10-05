Jottings.ai Launches to Help Business Owners Turn Years of Operational Data Into AI-Ready Assets

Jottings.ai has launched a new managed service designed to help business owners identify, prepare, and license valuable operational data to artificial intelligence companies without having to become data experts themselves.

Businesses create enormous amounts of useful information simply by operating. Over years, that can include emails, documents, standard operating procedures, accounting records, CRM activity, support tickets, project histories, internal workflows, decisions, corrections, and outcomes. Yet most owners have no practical way to understand which parts may be valuable to AI companies, how to prepare the information, or how to navigate privacy, ownership, and delivery requirements.

Jottings.ai was built to handle that entire process.

The company works directly with business owners to evaluate what data they have, map the systems where it lives, identify useful historical workflows, review ownership and exclusion requirements, coordinate extraction, organize and prepare the data, and manage the process through buyer diligence and transaction completion.

“Our customers know their businesses. They should not have to learn the language of AI training data just to understand whether years of operational history may have value,” said Chris Riley, founder of Jottings.ai. “Our job is to translate what the business has into something an AI buyer can actually evaluate, while making the process as easy as possible for the owner.”

Riley created Jottings.ai after going through the process himself. After building technology businesses for nearly two decades, he spent the last several years working deeply in artificial intelligence software and data. That experience exposed a growing gap between AI-native buyers looking for real-world operational signal and traditional businesses that have years of valuable history but no idea where to begin.

Jottings.ai is focused on closing that gap.

Rather than acting as a simple referral service, Jottings stays involved with the business throughout the transaction. The company helps owners understand what may be usable, what should be excluded, how the information should be organized, and what buyers need next. Jottings is compensated primarily through a performance-based fee when a successful transaction closes, aligning its incentives with the business owner.

The opportunity extends across industries. Manufacturing companies, healthcare businesses, professional services firms, logistics operators, automotive businesses, media companies, financial services firms, and software companies can all create operational histories that capture how real work gets done.

That is increasingly important as AI systems move beyond learning from public internet content and toward understanding workflows, decisions, tools, corrections, exceptions, and measurable outcomes.

Jottings.ai is currently working with U.S.-based businesses and is building partnerships with organizations that supply data and training infrastructure to leading AI companies.

Business owners can begin with a simple evaluation rather than a complicated data project. Jottings reviews the company’s history, systems, volume, documentation, and potential rights considerations, then explains the practical next steps before any larger extraction or transaction process begins, with clear guidance.

Business owners interested in understanding whether their operational history may have value can learn more today at Jottings.ai.