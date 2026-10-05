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InterContinental Beverage Capital Partners with PanTheryx to Accelerate Growth of GLP-1 Support Brand Relesium (R)

ByEthan Lin

Oct 5, 2026

InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC), a global advisory firm specializing in the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries, today announced a partnership with nutrition and biotechnology company PanTheryx to lead the commercial expansion of Relesium®. Relesium is a patented, all-natural supplement designed to address digestive side effects associated with GLP-1 medications. Under the partnership, IBC will collaborate with PanTheryx leadership on go-to-market strategy, explore new product formats built on Relesium’s intellectual property and identify strategic beverage and CPG partners.

Formulated with antibody-rich chicken egg powder and bovine colostrum, Relesium’s underlying science is supported by peer-reviewed research published in Nutrients, written by Raymond Playford, M.D., Ph.D., (PanTheryx’s Medical Director), alongside observational pilot study research led Harry Oken, M.D. (University of Maryland) and Michael Roizen, M.D. (Cleveland Clinic).

“PanTheryx has built something rare in Relesium: a patented, science-backed product aimed at one of the fastest-growing consumer health audiences in the world,” says Joseph Messina, President and Managing Partner at IBC. “Our team is excited to bring our network of brand, channel and partnership resources to Relesium as it scales across new categories and markets.”

“Millions of people are now taking GLP-1 medications, and many are looking for a natural way to manage digestive discomfort,” says Tom Feeley, President and CEO of PanTheryx. “IBC brings deep consumer and beverage expertise and a strategic network that will help us reach more of those consumers, in more formats and through more channels.”

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx® is a nutrition and biotechnology company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. It develops science-based, naturally derived solutions for digestive and immune health. Its portfolio includes Relesium®, a patented supplement formulated for GLP-1 medication users, as well as DiaResQ and Life’s First Naturals. https://pantheryx.com.

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

IBC is a global advisory firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a strategic network of industry relationships worldwide, investment capital resources, and institutional debt sources, along with specialized consultants and management teams. These resources provide partner companies with expertise, industry proficiencies and access to new markets with supply chain and R&D resources, and investment and commercial banking capabilities. IBC is actively seeking companies in targeted verticals with unique products and dedicated management that can develop into category leaders. https://www.inbevcapital.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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