OpenAI Adds Virtual Try-On And Favorites To ChatGPT Shopping

OpenAI has introduced two new shopping features for ChatGPT, adding virtual try-on for clothing and accessories and a Favorites tool for saving products inside the app. The update marks another attempt by the company to make ChatGPT more useful for online shopping after earlier efforts in the category produced mixed results.

The company said the features are now launching globally. OpenAI said the new tools are powered by its recently introduced ChatGPT Images 2.5 model, which it says improves natural lighting, texture detail, instruction-following, and image generation speed.

Virtual Try-On Expands ChatGPT’s Shopping Tools

With virtual try-on, users can upload a selfie or a full-body photo to see how a piece of clothing or an accessory may look on them. The option appears as a new Try On button within ChatGPT’s shopping results.

Users can also upload an image of an item, including a screenshot from the web, and ask ChatGPT to place it on them. OpenAI said the feature is designed to help users evaluate products visually before deciding whether to buy them.

The second feature, Favorites, lets users save products they find during shopping sessions. Those saved items are stored in a Library in the app alongside virtual try-on images, allowing users to return to them later.

OpenAI Revisits A Category It Has Tested Before

OpenAI said ChatGPT can also help with broader shopping tasks beyond selecting a single product. For example, users can describe a style they want and ask ChatGPT to find the pieces needed to build the look, or upload photos of celebrity outfits and ask the assistant to identify items available for purchase.

That puts ChatGPT into a part of online discovery that has already been shaped by visual search and inspiration tools. It also broadens ChatGPT’s role from answering questions to helping users browse products and compare fashion choices.

The company has already tested other shopping features before. Earlier this year, OpenAI moved away from an instant checkout feature after that approach did not perform well.

Other AI companies have also been testing shopping use cases. Agentic AI startup Instinct recently introduced proactive product recommendations, though some users viewed them as too close to advertising rather than assistance.

Google is already active in the same area. Last year, Google introduced its own AI-powered virtual try-on feature, meaning ChatGPT is entering a shopping category where an established competitor already offers similar functionality.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.