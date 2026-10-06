Operation T.A.G. Marks $1.7 Million in Aid to Families

A Father, a Son, and a Question Worth Acting On

Operation T.A.G. began with a question that many people consider but few pursue: how can the phrase “thank you for your service” become something a military family can actually experience? Brett Stacy, a proud Army dad, and his son Scott, who works in the mortgage industry, decided to answer that question by building an organization around it.

The result was Operation T.A.G., short for Tangible Act of Gratitude. The name reflects the founders’ conviction that gratitude should be more than a message or a marketing campaign. It should lead to concrete assistance delivered to real families, one at a time.

“As a proud Army dad, I’ve always believed gratitude for military service should be something a family can actually feel,” said Brett Stacy, National Director and Founder of Operation T.A.G. “That belief is why Scott and I created Operation T.A.G.”

The organization operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit project of the High Desert Community Foundation. Scott Stacy serves as a National Director and Co-founder, while Bradley Stacy serves as the organization’s Active Duty Brand Ambassador. A network of Community Ambassadors supports the mission across the country.

Understanding the Hometown Hero Credit

At the center of Operation T.A.G. is the Hometown Hero Credit, a program that provides eligible military homebuyers with a credit equal to 2 percent of their loan amount, up to a maximum of $21,000, toward the purchase of a home. The credit does not have to be repaid. It is made available through the organization’s lending partnership with PRMG, a mortgage lender.

The program is designed for eligible veterans, active-duty service members, and Gold Star surviving spouses. It is currently available in 49 states, covering every state except New York. Reservists and active-duty personnel are also included among those who may qualify.

It is important to understand what Operation T.A.G. is and is not. The organization is a nonprofit, not a lender. It does not make loan approval decisions. Instead, it helps families understand the opportunity available to them and connects them with qualified professionals. Eligibility and loan terms must be confirmed by a licensed loan officer, and not all applicants will qualify. All program terms are subject to change.

“The Hometown Hero Credit is our flagship program because it turns a simple thank-you into meaningful help at one of the biggest moments in a family’s life,” said Brett Stacy.

More information about the program is available through the Hometown Hero Credit blog , where families can learn about how the credit works and what steps are involved in exploring their options.

The Families Behind the Numbers

The more than $1.7 million figure represents a meaningful milestone for Operation T.A.G., but the founders are careful to emphasize what stands behind that number. Each dollar of assistance corresponds to a family working toward a place to call home.

“More than $1.7 million is a milestone we’re proud of,” said Brett Stacy. “But behind that number are real families working toward a place to call home.”

For many military families, the cost of buying a home represents one of the largest financial challenges they face. Closing costs alone can create obstacles for households that have already given a great deal in service to the country. The Hometown Hero Credit is intended to ease that burden and help make homeownership more attainable.

The founders describe their approach with a guiding principle: the first question they ask is always what a particular family needs. That focus shapes how the organization structures its programs and how it interacts with the people it serves.

Free Education Through Mission Homeownership

Beyond direct financial assistance, Operation T.A.G. provides free educational resources to help military families approach the homebuying process with greater confidence. Chief among these is Brett Stacy’s book, Mission Homeownership, which is offered at no cost.

The book was written to help military families understand the steps involved in buying a home, regardless of whether they are ready to purchase immediately. The founders believe that clear and accurate information has value in its own right, and that a family deserves guidance whether they buy a home now or years in the future.

Military families and others interested in learning more can visit OperationTAG.org and request a free digital copy of Mission Homeownership here: Request Your Free Digital Copy .

This commitment to education reflects the broader philosophy behind the organization. Rather than treating gratitude as a single gesture, Operation T.A.G. views it as an ongoing relationship that includes information, respect, and genuine support.

A Mission Built on a Personal Promise

For Brett and Scott Stacy, the work of Operation T.A.G. is deeply personal. The organization was created around a promise the two take seriously, and that promise guides its daily operations and long-term direction.

“We put heartfelt gratitude over profits,” said Brett Stacy. “For us, ‘thank you for your service’ should be the beginning of what we do, not the end of the conversation.”

Operation T.A.G. also maintains a presence across several platforms where families and supporters can follow its work. Updates and community engagement are shared through the Hometown Hero Credit Facebook page , and additional information about the founders and the mission can be found on Brett Stacy’s LinkedIn profile and Instagram account .

As the organization continues its work, its aim remains consistent: to turn appreciation for military families into tangible help, delivered one family at a time. Interested individuals can visit OperationTAG.org to learn more about the organization’s programs, eligibility, educational resources, and ways to get involved.

For those interested specifically in Mission Homeownership, a free digital copy can be requested directly here .

You can also email directly at [email protected] .

About Operation T.A.G.

Operation T.A.G. (Tangible Act of Gratitude) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit project of the High Desert Community Foundation, founded by Brett Stacy and his son Scott Stacy. The organization supports veterans, active-duty service members, and Gold Star surviving spouses through education, financial relief, and lending partnerships. Its flagship program, the Hometown Hero Credit, provides eligible military homebuyers with a credit of up to $21,000 toward a home purchase, delivered through a partnership with PRMG. Operation T.A.G. is not a lender, and not all applicants qualify. Program terms are subject to change.