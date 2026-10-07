RGI events, an award-winning special events production firm and design atelier led by Principal and Creative Director Rachael Glaws, today announced its 2026 focus on strategy-led event production for corporations, nonprofits, cultural institutions, and public-sector organizations. The Washington, D.C.-based firm, with additional offices in New York and San Francisco, is emphasizing a planning model that treats events as organizational tools designed to advance fundraising, brand, policy, culture, and audience engagement goals.

RGI events produces more than 100 events annually for clients ranging from global brands to mission-driven organizations. Its portfolio includes work connected to The American Red Cross, Dior, The National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Ambassadors Ball, SpaceX, Hewlett-Packard, and The National Cherry Blossom Festival. The firm plans, designs, produces, manages, and strategizes experiences for audiences ranging from intimate stakeholder gatherings to public events reaching large-scale attendance.

Strategy Before Spectacle

The 2026 focus reflects RGI events’ core position that successful event production begins with purpose, not decoration. The firm defines strategy as the process of connecting every creative, logistical, budgetary, and guest experience decision to a client’s larger goal. For a nonprofit, that goal may include donor stewardship or increased fundraising. For a brand, it may involve market visibility or customer engagement. For an association or policy organization, it may include education, consensus building, or stakeholder alignment.

Glaws founded RGI events in 2007 with a mission-first vision for strategy-driven experiences grounded in careful logistics and sophisticated design. Since then, the company has expanded its capabilities across event design, planning, production, management, content flow, vendor coordination, and audience experience. The firm notes that its role often extends beyond event execution into advisory work that shapes how organizations use gatherings to communicate priorities and strengthen relationships.

“You have to deeply love this work to make the type of impact our projects make for our clients,” said Rachael Glaws, Principal and Creative Director of RGI events. “We are fueled by that passion, innovative, extraordinarily attentive to detail and true to objectives. This ensures we deliver a quality event, meant to exceed expectations, surpass goals and improve our client’s bottom line, every time.”

Design With Operational Discipline

RGI events’ production philosophy is rooted in seamless logistics and close attention to client needs. Its design sensibility is shaped by visual detail, spatial planning, guest movement, content rhythm, and the emotional tone of each experience. The firm describes the combination as a disciplined process that allows events to feel effortless while carrying significant strategic weight behind the scenes.

The company’s capabilities include brand activations, corporate conferences, nonprofit galas, policy-driven symposiums, stakeholder convenings, cultural celebrations, fundraisers, launches, and large public events. In each format, RGI events focuses on run of show development, venue and vendor coordination, guest experience mapping, budget stewardship, creative direction, and contingency planning. The firm also supports clients managing compressed timelines, complex stakeholder environments, and cross-country coordination.

That operational approach is reflected in client feedback across sectors. One National Multiple Sclerosis Society representative noted that Rachael Glaws and her team quickly absorbed a complex event environment involving corporate partners, the diplomatic community, members of Congress, major donors, and a broader audience. The representative said the 43rd Annual Ambassadors Ball met and exceeded its goals, with RGI events playing a significant role in its success.

Recognition Across the Events Sector

RGI events and Glaws have received industry recognition across publications and professional lists. The firm was named among the Top 10 Event Management Solutions Providers in 2023 by Martech Outlook. Glaws was included in BizBash Magazine’s Top 100 People in Special Events in 2022 and has appeared multiple times in the publication’s Top 500 People in Special Events. RGI events has also been recognized by Washington Business Journal, The Scout Guide, DC Magazine, and Event Solutions Magazine.

The company has been listed among Washington Business Journal’s Top 25 Meeting and Events Planners across multiple years. Several RGI events projects have also appeared in BizBash Magazine’s Top 100 Events in DC. Earlier career honors for Glaws include DC Woman of Distinction, Washington Women in Public Relations Leadership Award recognition, and Washington D.C.’s Power 30 Under 30.

RGI events’ 2026 positioning also responds to shifts in how organizations measure the value of in-person and hybrid gatherings. The firm identifies emotional intelligence, cultural relevance, and organizational alignment as increasingly important factors in event strategy. This perspective places emphasis on how attendees interpret an experience, how clearly a host organization communicates its priorities, and how effectively the event supports action after the room is reset.

Platforms for Connection and Continuity

As part of its current communications focus, RGI events continues to share its work, perspective, and design approach through its digital channels. The firm’s central resource is RGI events , which outlines its services, case studies, client experience, and planning capabilities. The company also shares selected work through RGI events on Instagram , while Glaws offers additional professional and creative perspective through LinkedIn and her personal design-focused Instagram presence at Rachael Cameron G . Email through [email protected] .

Glaws said her leadership philosophy is grounded in listening, collaboration, and trust. She views events and hospitality as evolving fields where innovation is expected, but where the most effective work remains personal and culturally aware. Her stated approach centers on building environments where teams, vendors, clients, and guests feel invested in the outcome.

“Ambition may open the door, but it is authenticity, innovation and uncompromising quality which create lasting impact and cement legacy,” Glaws said.

RGI events’ 2026 focus places that perspective at the center of its work. The firm will continue to support organizations seeking experiences that are visually considered, operationally precise, and connected to measurable objectives. Its stated aim is to help clients create gatherings that support fundraising, brand growth, community engagement, leadership alignment, and institutional momentum through clear strategy and refined production.

RGI Events Earns 2026 National Event Production Award

RGI events has been named Best Event Production Company in the USA of 2026 by Best of Best Review, recognizing the firm’s combination of strategic thinking, sophisticated design, detailed production, and client focused execution.

About RGI events

RGI events is an award-winning special events production firm and design atelier founded by Rachael Glaws in 2007. Based in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in New York and San Francisco, the firm provides 360-degree strategic event services for clients around the world. RGI events produces more than 100 events annually, including brand activations, corporate conferences, nonprofit galas, policy symposiums, cultural events, and large-scale public experiences.