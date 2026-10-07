Joshua Harrell Releases The Phenomenal Travel Entrepreneur, a New Book for Travel Advisors

Joshua Harrell, entrepreneur, author, presenter, recording artist, and creative executive, has released his fourth book, The Phenomenal Travel Entrepreneur, which became available October 4, 2026. The book is a business and personal-development guide for travel advisors, agency owners, and service entrepreneurs seeking a more sustainable path to growth than the tactic-driven culture that dominates much of the industry today. It follows his award-winning book Travel Marketeering: A Complete Guide for Starting (or Refreshing) Your Travel Agency and positions itself as the mindset and operating-system companion that readers have requested since that release.

Strong preorder demand sold out the initial Amazon paperback inventory on launch day. The book is available now on Kindle at www.amazon.com/dp/B0H6XYTK84 and in paperback at store.bookbaby.com/book/the-phenomenal-travel-entrepreneur .

A Book Released at a Pivotal Moment

Travel entrepreneurship has become one of the fastest-growing paths for small-business owners in the United States, yet many of the people driving that growth are running on empty. Solo advisors and small-agency owners are managing an expanding list of platforms, content calendars, and marketing tactics, all while the promised payoff continues to move further away. The Phenomenal Travel Entrepreneur addresses this tension directly. It argues that the solution is not another growth hack, but a return to the fundamentals of being unmistakably oneself in a category crowded with sameness, paired with a practical operating model.

The travel sector is booming, but its practitioners, many of them working alone, are experiencing burnout from what Harrell describes as tactic-of-the-week culture. His response is a values-driven playbook rooted in twenty-five years of building brands and leading teams across travel, entertainment, fashion, and media.

“Travel is booming, but the people selling it are burning out. This book is my answer to that,” Harrell said. “It is not another growth hack. It is a way to build a business that is remarkable, manageable, and unmistakably yours.”

Remarkable, Manageable, and Unmistakably You

At the heart of the book is a thesis that reframes what success looks like for a travel entrepreneur. Rather than pushing readers toward being bigger, the book encourages them to be unmistakable. In a market where advisors often imitate one another’s marketing, positioning, and messaging, Harrell contends that the entrepreneurs who thrive in the coming decade will be those who stop copying and start building businesses that only they could build.

“There is only one you in the galaxy,” Harrell said. “The entrepreneurs who win in the next decade of travel will be the ones who stop imitating and start building businesses that only they could build.”

That mantra, there is only one you in the galaxy, functions as both a rallying idea and a working framework throughout the book. It ties together the practical tools and the deeper questions of identity and craft that Harrell believes are too often ignored in transactional business education.

Timeless Principles Applied to a Modern Business

One distinguishing feature of The Phenomenal Travel Entrepreneur is its use of timeless Japanese principles applied to the realities of a contemporary service business. Rather than lecturing readers on philosophy, Harrell weaves these ideas into travel-industry stories and practical tools designed to hold up regardless of how algorithms shift or how the broader economy performs.

The approach reflects a deliberate refusal of the tactic-of-the-week trap. Many books in this space promise a single funnel, a script, or a growth hack. This book instead offers what Harrell calls a human operating model, one that teaches advisors how to think rather than simply what to post.

“Travel Marketeering was the marketing manual. The Phenomenal Travel Entrepreneur is the operating model behind it,” Harrell said. “The mindset, the principles, and the practical tools to run a business you actually want to keep running.”

Written From Inside the Arena

Harrell’s perspective is shaped by his current, active role in the industry. As the Chief Revenue Officer at WorldVia Travel Network, a top-producing U.S. host agency and three-time Host Agency of the Year, he works with real advisors and agency owners every day. A host agency provides independent travel advisors with access to supplier relationships, technology, commissions, and support so they can run their own businesses. His vantage point is that of someone still building, still leading a team, and still engaging with the practitioners the book is written for.

“I wrote this from inside the arena, not from a rearview mirror,” Harrell said. “I am still building, still leading a team, still working with advisors every week. The book reflects that.”

Harrell’s continued presence in the day-to-day work of the industry informs the practical grounding of the material.

A Multi-Dimensional Creator Behind the Work

Harrell operates across several disciplines that each inform his writing. As a teacher, he built the Travel Marketeering framework and its accompanying community. As a writer, he publishes Unscripted Advantage, a LinkedIn newsletter on creative leadership. As a presenter, he keynotes and moderates at industry events and hosts Travel Marketeering Live, a weekly livestream for advisors. As a recording artist, he releases original music, including his latest album, Not Confidence. Evidence.

That range is intentional. Harrell treats travel entrepreneurs as whole people, considering brand, business, and interior life together rather than reducing them to leads in a funnel. Readers can learn more at joshuaharrell.com , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Building on Award-Winning Credibility

Travel Marketeering, Harrell’s third book, was published in November 2024. That book earned a Gold 2026 Hermes Creative Award in the Book category of Publications and Informational Materials. The Hermes competition, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, drew more than 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada, and more than two dozen other countries. Fellow 2026 honorees included PepsiCo, BMW of North America, Qatar Airways, and Amazon MGM Studios.

“Travel Marketeering was never built to sit on a shelf,” Harrell said when the honor was announced. “It was built to be highlighted, argued with, dog-eared, and put to work by the advisors and agency owners actually doing the building.”

The Phenomenal Travel Entrepreneur was named Best Business Book for Entrepreneurs in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review , adding to the Gold 2026 Hermes Creative Award received by Travel Marketeering.

Harrell leads the revenue operations team for WorldVia Travel Network, recognized on Travel Weekly’s 2026 Power List of the top 50 sellers of travel in the world. Additional content and updates are available across his channels, including YouTube , TikTok , and Facebook or contact [email protected] . Visit Phenomenal Travel Entrepreneur on Kindle and paperback .

About Joshua Harrell

Joshua Harrell is an entrepreneur, author, presenter, and creative executive whose work spans travel, leadership, brand, and story. He serves as Chief Revenue Officer at WorldVia Travel Network and is the creator of the Travel Marketeering framework, book, community, and weekly live show. He is also the voice behind Phenomenal Force, the idea that people can step into their power across every role they play in life. With twenty-five years of brand, marketing, and revenue leadership across travel, entertainment, fashion, and media, Harrell is based in Atlanta, Georgia.