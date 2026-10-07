Bloomway ASEAN Development Center Unveils Regional AI Visual Content Strategy

The Bloomway ASEAN Development Center, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and led by Banshan, has outlined its regional development strategy for Southeast Asia, focusing on AI-powered visual content, creator development, education, industry collaboration and cross-border opportunities.

The Center will serve as Bloomway’s regional hub for ASEAN, coordinating brand development, professional training, creator ecosystem programs, content projects and industry partnerships. Its broader goal is to build a regional platform that connects talent development, content creation, project commercialization and international collaboration.

A Five-Layer Development Path

Bloomway ASEAN’s strategy is structured around five connected areas: AI visual-content talent, AI-powered creation, original works, industry development and the visual expression of ASEAN’s diverse cultures.

The model begins with talent development, moves through practical creation and completed works, and then connects those works with professional networks, commercial opportunities and wider audiences. Over time, the Center aims to support a more sustainable regional ecosystem in which technology is not only used as a production tool, but also as a means of creating long-term cultural and economic value.

Education and Professional Training

Education and training will form a core part of the regional strategy. Bloomway ASEAN plans to work with universities, training institutions, professional mentors and content teams to develop programs ranging from introductory learning to project-based training and professional collaboration.

Rather than focusing only on software or technical tools, programs will be organized around the completion of real creative work. Participants will learn storytelling, character development, visual language, sound and production workflows while developing the ability to evaluate quality and deliver finished projects.

The Center also plans to support educator and instructor development so that relevant skills and teaching methods can reach more schools, institutions and cities across Southeast Asia.

A Regional Network Centered in Kuala Lumpur

With Kuala Lumpur as its regional hub, Bloomway ASEAN plans to gradually build a collaborative network across all 11 ASEAN countries. The network is expected to connect national operating partners, city-level partners, universities, training organizations and professional creative institutions.

These local and regional connections will support talent development, project collaboration, market access and localized services. Creative teams will be able to collaborate across borders, educational partners can exchange teaching experience, and brands and businesses can connect with creators who understand local languages, audiences and cultural contexts.

The aim is to create a network in which each market can develop locally while also benefiting from shared regional resources and opportunities.

Digital Platform Targets 300,000 Registrations in Its First Year

To complement its offline network, Bloomway ASEAN is planning a regional digital platform that will bring together user services, learning, portfolio presentation, community collaboration and industry opportunities.

The platform is expected to support multiple languages and market needs across ASEAN, connecting product access, membership services, content publishing, courses, events, competitions, talent discovery and professional collaboration.

Registered users will be able to participate in the ASEAN AI Visual Creators Alliance, a creator community designed to support progression from learning and experimentation to project collaboration and commercial opportunities. Creator-community participation and membership in any independent industry association will be managed separately.

For the first year, Bloomway ASEAN is planning around two growth targets: 300,000 new registered users who complete an initial creative experience, and the conversion and retention of 100,000 high-quality paying creator members. These figures are planning targets rather than guaranteed results and will depend on user experience, sustained engagement and the availability of meaningful creative and professional opportunities.

From Creative Work to Market Opportunities

Bloomway ASEAN also plans to develop creator collaboration models and cloud-based creative studios that allow distributed talent to work together on clearly defined projects.

Potential content areas include short films, animated content, branded advertising, educational media, tourism storytelling and original projects reflecting regional culture. Commercial projects can help creators build delivery experience and client relationships, while original works can contribute to the development of stories, characters and intellectual property.

The Center intends to connect project development, professional production, content presentation and distribution partnerships so that different types of work can find appropriate pathways to audiences and markets.

This creates a broader development cycle: education helps build creators, professional tools support production, projects create income opportunities, and original works and intellectual property can generate longer-term value.

Platform, Industry Organization and Commercial Operations

Under the planned structure, the Bloomway ASEAN digital platform will focus on user services, creative collaboration and project connections. Banshan AIX Symbiosis Technology will support local commercial operations and related service development.

A proposed ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Visual Media Association, currently in preparation, is intended to focus on industry exchange, talent development, cultural collaboration and professional public affairs.

The three areas are designed to operate with clearly defined responsibilities. Industry activities will remain open to participation, professional evaluation will be handled independently, and commercial cooperation will be carried out through clearly structured project relationships.

The Center also plans to support creator exchanges, competitions, screenings, industry research and annual events, creating a cycle in which training develops talent, projects produce finished works, works enter professional exchange and new collaborations feed back into future creation.

Helping ASEAN Tell Its Own Stories

Bloomway ASEAN’s longer-term vision extends beyond technology and production. The Center aims to support more creators in documenting and interpreting the region’s everyday stories, including family life, migration, urban and rural communities, craftsmanship, industry, education and intergenerational experience.

As professional creative tools become more accessible, stories that may previously have remained outside conventional production systems can be developed and shared with wider audiences.

The Center envisions students completing their first works, educators turning knowledge into stories, businesses documenting their development, families preserving memories and professional teams using new workflows to create larger-scale content.

From Kuala Lumpur, the Bloomway ASEAN Development Center plans to connect educators, creators, businesses and industry partners across Southeast Asia, building a pathway from talent development to creative production, industry participation and global distribution.

Its long-term objective is to strengthen ASEAN’s ability to tell its own stories while developing the professional infrastructure needed to bring those stories to audiences around the world.

About the Bloomway ASEAN Development Center

The Bloomway ASEAN Development Center is Bloomway’s regional development and collaboration hub for Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and led by Banshan, the Center focuses on regional brand development, education and professional training, creator ecosystem development, content projects, industry partnerships and cross-border collaboration.

Through these initiatives, the Center is working to support the development of AI visual-content talent and a more connected content industry across ASEAN.