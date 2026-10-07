Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill To Ban Federal Use Of License Plate Reader Data

Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced legislation that would prohibit federal agencies from using automatic license plate reader (ALPR) systems or accessing data collected through those networks. The proposal comes as Flock Safety, the largest ALPR provider in the United States, faces growing scrutiny from lawmakers, privacy advocates, and local communities over the expansion of vehicle surveillance technology.

The legislation, titled the Ban Flock Act, does not specifically target Flock Safety in its legal text. Instead, it applies broadly to all automatic license plate reader systems operated by government agencies or private companies.

Bill Would Restrict Federal Access To ALPR Data

Under the proposal, federal agencies would be barred from operating automatic license plate readers and from accessing data collected by local law enforcement agencies or private vendors.

The bill includes limited exceptions. ALPR systems could continue to be used for toll collection, while any additional exemptions would require future congressional approval through separate legislation.

Any future authorized use would also be subject to a maximum data retention period of 48 hours.

The proposal would additionally allow private citizens to sue the federal government over alleged violations. State attorneys general would also be granted authority to enforce the law.

Federal Funding Could Be Reduced For Non-Compliant States

The legislation seeks to encourage compliance beyond the federal government.

Beginning in the first fiscal year after enactment, states and local governments could lose grants from five federal departments, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, if they continue using ALPR technology without meeting the bill’s requirements.

Like many newly introduced bills, the proposal faces an uncertain path through Congress.

Flock Safety Remains Largest U.S. Provider

According to Sanders, Flock Safety operates more than 120,000 license plate reader cameras across the United States, making it the country’s largest ALPR vendor.

The company said in a February blog post that its network processes more than 20 billion vehicle reads every month. Flock was valued at more than $8 billion by investors earlier this year.

The company’s cameras are used by law enforcement agencies and communities to identify vehicles linked to criminal investigations and public safety incidents.

Company Faces Growing Privacy Concerns

The legislation arrives amid increasing opposition to ALPR deployments. Communities in several areas have organized protests against the technology, while some police departments have suspended or ended their use of Flock systems over privacy concerns.

In response to criticism, Flock announced changes to its policies in August. Chief Executive Officer Garrett Langley said the company reduced its default data retention period from 30 days to seven days.

The company also made an audit tool mandatory for customers. The system is designed to flag unusual searches and temporarily restrict officers from conducting additional searches until a review is completed.

One of the most widely cited misuse cases involved a former Milwaukee police officer who pleaded guilty to misconduct after using Flock’s platform to search for his then-partner and her former partner 179 times while listing the searches as part of an investigation.

During a recent podcast appearance, investor Jason Calacanis suggested implementing a “double-key” approval process requiring two individuals to authorize a search. Langley responded that the idea was under consideration.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon have joined Sanders as co-sponsors of the legislation.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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