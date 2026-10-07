Meta Launches Open-Source Muse Gadgets Platform For Custom AI Hardware Projects

Meta has introduced Muse Gadgets, an open-source platform that allows developers and hobbyists to build custom hardware that connects directly to its AI agent, Muse. The initiative expands Meta’s efforts to turn Muse into a broader ecosystem beyond a standalone AI assistant, giving users the ability to integrate the platform with custom-built devices and home electronics.

The launch follows the growing adoption of Muse, Meta’s personal AI agent that can handle tasks such as travel bookings, online shopping, and form completion on behalf of users.

Open-Source Tools For Custom Hardware

Muse Gadgets provides developers with open-source firmware, a Linux software development kit (SDK), and documentation designed to help users build their own connected devices.

Meta has also released several starter project ideas. These include connecting Muse to a color e-ink display or installing the software on a compact device that plugs directly into a television through an HDMI connection.

According to the company, the platform is designed to work with a wide variety of hardware components and development boards.

Developers can use low-cost systems such as Raspberry Pi computers or ESP32 microcontroller boards and connect Muse to displays, buttons, sensors, actuators, and other hardware components.

Community Support And Internal Projects

To support developers experimenting with the platform, Meta has launched a dedicated Discord community where users can share projects, seek technical assistance, and discuss new hardware integrations.

Meta has also used the platform internally. Nat Friedman, head of product at Meta Superintelligence Labs, revealed in a post on X that the company developed a device called Muse Home Link.

The USB-C-powered device allows Muse to connect directly to a home network and interact with compatible smart home devices, including speakers and smart televisions.

5,000 Home Link Devices Available To Subscribers

According to Friedman, Meta manufactured 5,000 Muse Home Link units and began offering them free of charge to Muse subscribers while supplies last.

He said the devices would begin shipping within a few weeks. Interest appeared strong shortly after the announcement, with Friedman’s post attracting tens of thousands of views within hours.

Meta has not indicated whether Home Link will become a commercial product after the initial giveaway.

Part Of Broader Muse Expansion

While Muse Gadgets is likely aimed at developers and hardware enthusiasts rather than mainstream users, the project aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of extending Muse into multiple markets and use cases.

The company recently launched Muse for Small Business, a version of the AI agent that connects with platforms including Shopify, Dropbox, and Slack. The service is available free of charge with usage limits.

Meta has also established a dedicated business division called Meta Enterprise Platform to expand its AI offerings among corporate customers.

The introduction of Muse Gadgets adds another layer to that strategy, extending Muse from software applications into custom hardware and connected-device environments.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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