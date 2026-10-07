Neko Health Expands To New York As Body-Scanning Startup Builds U.S. Presence

Neko Health, the preventive healthcare startup co-founded by Spotify founder Daniel Ek and Hjalmar Nilsonne, has expanded to New York as it seeks to grow its presence in the United States. The company, which offers technology-driven full-body health scans designed to identify potential issues involving blood, skin, and metabolism, says its global waitlist has surpassed 300,000 people.

Founded in Sweden, Neko Health has attracted significant investor interest and has raised nearly $1 billion to date. The company’s expansion into the U.S. comes as it aims to increase access to preventive health screening services.

Investor Sees Potential In Preventive Healthcare

TechCrunch recently spoke with Farooq Abbasi of Preface Ventures, an investor in Neko Health, about the company’s prospects in the U.S. healthcare market.

Abbasi said he believes preventive care remains underutilized in the United States, partly because of concerns over cost and accessibility. He argued that broader adoption of preventive health services could help address some of the challenges facing the healthcare system.

Neko Health currently charges $500 for a one-hour scan. While the service is not covered by insurance, the company says the expense may qualify under Health Savings Account (HSA) guidelines in the United States.

Abbasi said he believes preventive healthcare should be affordable and widely available, adding that greater access could encourage more people to monitor their health before serious issues develop.

Technology And Testing Capabilities Expand

According to Abbasi, Neko Health’s screening capabilities have expanded significantly since he first used the service.

He said an earlier version of the scan included blood testing for 15 biomarkers. During a more recent visit, the number of biomarkers tested had increased to 55.

The company’s scanning process also incorporates computer vision technology to assess various health indicators. Neko Health says its system is designed to provide users with information about potential health concerns that may require further medical attention.

Abbasi described the technology as an example of how artificial intelligence and advanced imaging tools are being applied in healthcare settings.

U.S. Growth Remains A Long-Term Challenge

Neko Health is continuing to evaluate expansion opportunities across the United States. Abbasi said he would like to see the company establish clinics in more locations as demand grows.

Despite the growing interest, the company still faces challenges related to scaling operations and navigating regulatory requirements in the U.S. healthcare sector.

Abbasi said he remains optimistic about the company’s prospects and believes continued investment in healthcare technology companies could support broader improvements in preventive medicine. He also argued that Neko Health’s approach is intended to provide users with practical health information rather than function as a wellness trend.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.