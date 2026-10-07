AI Agents Move Beyond Apps As Text-Based Assistants Handle Everyday Tasks

A growing number of AI companies are building assistants that work through text messages instead of standalone apps, allowing users to delegate tasks by simply sending a message. These agents can remember context, connect to existing services, and complete actions such as scheduling appointments, managing calendars, booking travel, sending emails, making reservations, shopping online, and setting reminders.

The category has attracted increasing attention as startups compete to build AI assistants that function more like digital staff than traditional chatbots. While Instinct remains one of the most closely watched players after reaching a $10 billion valuation following a $1 billion funding round, numerous competitors are targeting consumers, families, travelers, creators, and professionals.

General-Purpose Personal Assistants

Caddy operates through iMessage on iPhone and RCS on Android, helping users manage information spread across emails, calendars, and conversations. The assistant can identify tasks requiring action, add calendar events, create reminders, track follow-ups, and conduct research. It has been available in public beta since April 2026.

Folk is available through iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram. The assistant can manage reminders, track flights, conduct research, handle emails, and make restaurant reservations. The company says Folk runs on a private cloud computer and can execute multi-step tasks. It launched in beta in May 2026 and offers both free and paid plans.

Instinct allows users to interact through text or voice while connecting to services such as email, calendars, and Google Workspace. The company says users employ the assistant for tasks ranging from grocery shopping and trip planning to subscription management. Instinct recently introduced dedicated email addresses for assistants and has started rolling out support for phone calls. The service remains in private beta.

Iris uses the Hermes agent platform and operates through iMessage. Users can assign tasks through simple messages while the assistant retains context from previous interactions and proactively follows up when needed.

Martin works across SMS, phone calls, WhatsApp, email, Slack, and iOS. It helps manage calendars, tasks, reminders, notes, and communications while also acting on behalf of users by sending messages and placing calls. Subscriptions start at $21 per month.

Rene is available through iMessage, Telegram, and WhatsApp. The assistant can create reminders, summaries, and tasks while maintaining long-term conversational context. It also includes browsing, coding, shopping, presentation creation, and image-generation capabilities.

Poke launched in March 2026 and supports calendars, planning, fitness, smart-home controls, photos, and other daily activities. In June 2026, it became the first AI agent approved for Apple’s Messages for Business platform. Parent company The Interaction Company of California was later acquired by Cognition.

Wajo offers an assistant called Fo that can call businesses, send emails, make purchases, join group chats, and complete bookings. Fo operates using its own email address, phone number, and payment card, reducing the need for users to share personal credentials. The company says human assistants can step in when the AI cannot complete a task.

Family-Focused Assistants

Fambot is designed to organize family schedules, school communications, meal planning, sports activities, and household responsibilities. Available through mobile apps, the web, and SMS, it sends nightly summaries of upcoming events and tasks. The company launched its beta in September 2026 after raising $3.5 million in pre-seed funding.

Ohai helps households manage calendars, chores, meals, reminders, and schedules. Users can interact through messages, forwarded emails, and voice requests. Paid plans begin at $9.99 per month.

Ollie combines information from calendars, school communications, reminders, emails, and family chats into a unified system delivered through text. The company says it is among the first family-focused AI assistants to achieve SOC 2 compliance. It launched in June 2026 with free and paid subscription tiers.

Orbits focuses on household coordination through both text messaging and its app. The assistant can make purchases, schedule appointments, book restaurants, coordinate chores, communicate with service providers, and organize family responsibilities.

Tomo differs from many rivals by allowing its assistant to participate directly in group conversations. It supports scheduling, accountability tracking, reminders, email and calendar management, web searches, video viewing, and photo editing. Pricing starts at $19.99 per month.

Travel And Content-Focused Assistants

Miso focuses on travel planning through iMessage. It combines AI-powered trip planning with support from a dedicated travel team, helping users arrange flights while considering loyalty programs and personal preferences. The service also provides travel updates and recommendations.

Stanley targets content creators. Available through iMessage, Telegram, and the web, it helps generate content ideas, create posts, build publishing schedules, and manage social media workflows. The assistant can use Instagram activity as context and convert voice notes into scripts and captions.

Professional And Productivity Tools

Skye functions as what the company describes as an “agentic homescreen” for iPhone. Instead of waiting for user prompts, it analyzes connected services and presents contextual recommendations, reminders, audio briefings, and meeting preparation materials. The platform entered beta testing in April 2026.

Town focuses on workplace productivity. Its AI assistant, known as a “Townie,” learns how users work and automates recurring tasks across email, calendars, documents, Slack, and other workplace tools. The company raised a $55 million Series A round in June 2026 led by Andreessen Horowitz and Forerunner.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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