Cudio and Taxwire Partner to Bring Managed Sales Tax Compliance Into Odoo Workflows

Cudio, an Odoo Gold Partner, and Taxwire, a sales tax platform and managed service, announced a partnership to help businesses manage sales tax through their Odoo order and invoicing workflows. Cudio will configure and test the Odoo connection, while Taxwire will provide tax calculations and an in-house tax team to assess obligations and manage ongoing compliance.

The partnership addresses a challenge for growing businesses: connecting an ERP system to a tax engine is only one part of sales tax compliance. Product taxability, customer exemptions, obligations in new states, and filing requirements also need to be accounted for.

Cudio will begin each implementation by reviewing how the customer uses Odoo to manage sales, invoices, products, and customer records. It will then configure the Taxwire connection around relevant workflows, such as exempt customers, business-to-business and consumer sales, and products with different tax treatment. Taxwire will review product information and assess where the business may be required to collect tax. Both teams will test relevant transactions before the connection goes live.

After launch, Taxwire will calculate tax using data from Odoo orders and invoices, manage exemption certificates, and monitor for new obligations as the business expands. Its tax team will address questions involving complex products and jurisdictions and manage registrations, returns, and remittance where required. Cudio will remain responsible for Odoo-side configuration and support.

“A sales tax connection has to reflect how a business actually sells. Product categories, exemptions and invoice workflows all matter when you configure and test Odoo,” said Gordon Cummins, CEO of Cudio. “Cudio will handle that implementation work, while Taxwire brings the tax expertise and ongoing service needed after the system goes live.”

“Getting sales tax right takes both tax expertise and a deep understanding of the systems businesses use every day. For teams running on Odoo, we want handling that complexity to feel like part of their existing workflow. Cudio brings the Odoo expertise that makes this work in practice, and we’re excited to give more Odoo businesses a simpler way to stay on top of sales tax,” said Andrew Rea, CEO and founder of Taxwire.

The partnership is designed for Odoo customers with all types of sales tax requirements, including SaaS companies, manufacturers, distributors, ecommerce businesses, and multistate sellers.

About Taxwire

Taxwire is a global sales tax compliance platform built by tax experts that combines frontier AI with a white-glove managed service. Taxwire handles monitoring, registrations, calculations, and filings across the US and 80+ countries. The company is backed by Headline Ventures, XYZ VC, Vinyl, Recall Capital, and Nomo Ventures. Taxwire is trusted by leading companies including Coder, Omni, Middesk, and Honeystack. Learn more at https://www.taxwire.com/ .

About Cudio

Cudio is an Odoo implementation and ERP consulting company based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company helps complex and omnichannel businesses implement, migrate, customize, integrate, upgrade, and optimize Odoo across finance and operations.

Cudio also specializes in rescuing failed or underperforming Odoo implementations and supporting businesses after launch.