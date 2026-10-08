Link Building Guide Launches From The Founder Of fatjoe

The founder of fatjoe – one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced link building, digital PR, AI SEO, local SEO, and content writing services – has announced a new online resource dedicated to link building. Link Building Guide was officially published in October by Joe Davies, and it includes an online catalog of information to help anyone understand how link building works and how to apply it to any marketing strategy.

The new online resource is completely free for anyone to use and doesn’t require account creation. It is split into several key categories, with help provided across the entire spectrum:

Guides

Strategies

Industries

AI Search

Reviews

Resources

Users can read through the content and receive practical advice on how to set up a link-building strategy – as well as locate information on key topics related to link building. A range of free link-building tools will also be available in the “Resources” section, including a free DR checker to check any website’s Domain Rating, disavow file generator, AI visibility checker, and more.

The site already includes over a dozen guides dedicated to link building, alongside content that explains specific link-building strategies – like Blogger Outreach or Guest Posting. As the site continues to evolve, you can expect to find even more content related to this topic and some of the wider trending topics in digital marketing.

Joe Davies, creator of Link Building Guide, has worked in SEO since 2006 and co-founded fatjoe – a link building and SEO fulfillment platform in 2012. He also currently runs Scalers, a free community for SEO agency founders. This new website is his latest brainchild and promises to be one of the largest collections of free, expert link-building guidance on the internet.

About Link Building Guide

Link Building Guide is a free resource for all things link building and SEO. Written by Joe Davies, the site includes tips and tricks from someone with over 20 years in the industry – and calls upon his own experiences and case studies to help readers understand how effective link building can truly be.