The Pulse Lives on with 550,000 Users: Countdown to the 2026 EXEED International User Summit

From October 18 to 23, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit will be held in China under the theme “The Pulse Lives on.” As the countdown to the 2026 EXEED International User Summit begins, EXEED’s overseas user base has surpassed 550,000 across more than 60 markets, and the EXEEDers Club has reached its fifth anniversary. Over the past five years, EXEED’s bond with global users has gone far beyond the vehicle: from product co-creation sessions to track experience events, from global interactive events to premium lifestyle experiences, users are evolving from “witnesses” to “co-creators” of the EXEED brand.

Last October, the 2025 EXEED International User Summit focused on “new technology, new products, and new design.” The MX and ET8, both new energy vehicles, made their debut, while EXEED PHEV and BEV models were put to the ultimate test on the track. The Texxeract new energy technology and the new family design language were unveiled in succession, with cutting-edge technology and avant-garde design sharing the spotlight. The new models have been launched in multiple markets worldwide and have received positive feedback from users for their distinctive design, intelligent cabin, new energy performance, and energy efficiency. Texxeract technology also completed a 41-degree slope test in the snowy mountains of Almaty, demonstrating its reliability in extreme conditions.

In 2026, EXEED has continued to engage more users and become a part of their daily lives. At the end of April, EXEED brought together more than 170 leading partners at its Brand Night and unveiled its Europe strategy. In May, EXEED introduced RX PHEV technology to universities in Italy, while EXEED became the first Chinese premium brand to sponsor Morocco’s Caftan Week. From June to July, the “To What Comes Next” global watch party series rolled out in cities including Warsaw, Riyadh and Casablanca, engaging both car enthusiasts and football fans. In August, EXLANTIX made an appearance at the Pride of Poland. In September, EXLANTIX provided VIP shuttle service for the 35th Economic Forum in Poland, and RX PHEV was showcased at the Economic Forum in Hungary. These efforts brought users closer to EXEED through technology and cultural events, as well as high-level political and business occasions.

From October 18 to 23, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit will be held in China. Building on last year’s success, it will bring even more surprises to global users: Brand Design Day will spotlight interiors and unveil a new design language, showcasing the avant-garde design of forward-looking models such as MPV CONCEPT and ET9; Track Experience Day will be held at the Zhejiang International Circuit, where a range of new models will put their performance and racing DNA to the test through acceleration, handling, and braking. In October 2025, the story of “new technology, new products, and new design” unfolded across the track, the factory, and the ecosystem. That story will continue at the 2026 Summit.

Five years on, the EXEEDers Club has taken root in everyday life, deepening the connection between EXEED and its global users: insights from the track feed into product development, suggestions from co-creation sessions shape future designs, and every journey reflects a shared commitment between the brand and its users. This October, the International User Summit will make “The Pulse Lives on” a shared starting point for the next car, the next journey, and the next five years.