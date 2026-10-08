ROB FITZPATRICK BECOMES TWO-TIME AMAZON #1 AUTHOR WITH THE MILLIONAIRE MAKER

Entrepreneur, investor, family office principal, executive producer and Amazon #1 Author Rob Fitzpatrick has achieved another major milestone with the release of his second book, The Millionaire Maker, which has reached #1 on Amazon, following the success of his first book, How To Build A Billion Dollar Brand: Timeless Lessons on Starting, Building, and Selling Something the World Can’t Ignore, which also became an Amazon #1 bestseller.

Fitzpatrick’s career spans more than three decades across entrepreneurship, investment, brand building, deal-making, media and international business. He has built a reputation for creating businesses and brands designed to command attention and generate lasting commercial value.

His journey has also been captured in the multi-award-winning documentary How To Build A Billion Dollar Brand, documentary received international recognition as best documentary in London, Milan, New York, Paris, Rome, Hollywood, Cannes and Miami.

Fitzpatrick is also an Executive Producer of the hit television series Tequila Empire, which has reached international audiences through platforms including Amazon Prime, Tubi, Fawesome, Roku and Apple TV. Forbes.com called this Genius In Brand Building.

The series takes viewers behind the scenes of tequila,entrepreneurship, luxury, personalities and deal-making.

Now, with The Millionaire Maker, Fitzpatrick turns his attention to the principles behind building genuine long-term wealth.

The book introduces his Millionaire Operating System — a framework based on the principles, behaviours and strategies Fitzpatrick believes are fundamental to creating wealth through discipline, business, brands and intelligent investing.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience building companies, creating brands, investing, negotiating and learning from both success and failure, Fitzpatrick challenges readers to rethink how they approach money and opportunity.

“You were never taught how money really works,” says Fitzpatrick. “My goal with The Millionaire Maker is to give people the principles and operating system I wish I had when I started. I’ve spent more than three decades building companies, brands, investing, negotiating and making mistakes. I wanted to turn those lessons into something practical that people can actually use.”

Fitzpatrick believes that wealth extends beyond money, with relationships, reputation, intellectual property, brands and strategic networks among an entrepreneur’s most valuable assets.

His philosophy is summed up simply:

“Your network is your net worth.”

Today, Fitzpatrick continues to develop an international portfolio through the Naked Diablo ecosystem, spanning luxury spirits, travel, aviation, coffee, hospitality and media, alongside new investment and family-office opportunities.

From bestselling books and award-winning documentaries to hit television and global brands, Fitzpatrick’s career has been built around one ambition:

To create businesses and brands that people cannot ignore.

With The Millionaire Maker joining How To Build A Billion Dollar Brand as an Amazon #1 bestseller, Fitzpatrick is now a two-time Amazon #1 Author, continuing his mission to share the lessons behind building businesses, brands and lasting wealth.

The Millionaire Maker is available now on Amazon. https://amzn.to/4AN6BmT