Prime Video To Stream Emmy Awards Worldwide Starting In 2027

Amazon has secured a six-year deal to stream the Emmy Awards on Prime Video beginning in 2027, giving the ceremony a dedicated home after decades of rotating among major U.S. broadcast networks. The awards will be available live in more than 240 countries and territories, including to viewers who do not subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Amazon confirmed the agreement in its official announcement, saying Prime Video will carry the ceremony worldwide through the six-year term. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Emmys Leave Long-Running Broadcast Rotation

The deal changes a distribution model the Emmy Awards have used for roughly seven decades. The ceremony has traditionally rotated among ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC rather than remaining with a single broadcaster.

Under the new arrangement, Prime Video becomes the event’s dedicated streaming platform. Amazon said viewers will not need an Amazon Prime membership to watch the live broadcast, broadening access beyond its existing subscription base.

The agreement also gives the Emmys a global distribution footprint through one service. Prime Video currently operates across more than 240 countries and territories, allowing the ceremony to be carried internationally without relying on separate local broadcast arrangements.

Deal Arrives As Emmy Viewership Shifts

The agreement comes as television viewing continues moving toward streaming services. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC drew 6.87 million viewers in 2026, according to the Associated Press, down nearly 10% from the previous year after two years of ratings growth.

That audience was still above the ceremony’s record low of 4.3 million viewers in January 2024. The recent fluctuations provide additional context for the Television Academy’s decision to place the event with a global streaming service.

The Emmys are also joining other major entertainment awards that have moved toward streaming distribution. Netflix has streamed the Screen Actors Guild Awards since 2024.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced in 2025 that YouTube will become the exclusive home of the Oscars beginning in 2029. That agreement will similarly move another long-running Hollywood awards ceremony away from its traditional broadcast television model.

Prime Video’s first Emmy Awards stream is scheduled for 2027. Amazon has not disclosed production details, hosting plans, or other changes to the ceremony beyond the new distribution agreement.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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