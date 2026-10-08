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Jetpac Brings Back the World’s First-Ever Lifetime Free Travel eSIM for a Second Limited Release

ByEthan Lin

Oct 8, 2026

Jetpac, a global travel eSIM provider, has announced the return of Jetpac Eterna, the world’s first-ever lifetime free travel eSIM, through a second limited drop for consumers in the UK, US, Australia, Singapore and Canada.

The drop went live on October 6, giving travelers who missed the original release another opportunity to claim Eterna. Jetpac plans to introduce the benefit in additional countries soon.

Jetpac Eterna is a lifetime free travel eSIM benefit that travelers can claim once and keep for future international journeys. On eligible trips, it provides 100 MB of complimentary data and access to essential apps including WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber and Grab. Even after the complimentary data has been used, travelers continue to receive unlimited access to these essential apps for the trip and can purchase a top-up if they need more data.

“Bringing Eterna back gives more travelers another opportunity to have essential connectivity ready before their next international journey,” said Vineet Singh, Business Head at Jetpac. “The current drop is available for a limited time, and we encourage those who want the benefit to claim it while it remains available. We look forward to bringing Eterna to more countries soon.”

What the First Eterna Drop Revealed

The initial release showed that travelers were receptive to an eSIM proposition built around a simple and recognizable need: being able to message someone, open maps, retrieve travel information or book a ride immediately after landing.

“The first drop showed us that the appeal of Eterna goes beyond complimentary data,” added Singh. “It is the reassurance of knowing that essential connectivity can already be in place before a journey begins. Eterna gives travelers something they can install once, keep on their phone, and use across future eligible trips.”

A Travel Benefit That Stays Ready for Future Journeys

Unlike a travel eSIM purchased for a single destination or journey, Eterna is designed to remain with the traveler.

Once the benefit has been claimed, travelers can download the Jetpac app and install the eSIM before departure. The same eSIM can then remain on their phone for future eligible international trips, removing the need to begin the process again before every journey.

On each eligible trip, travelers receive:

  • 100 MB of complimentary data
  • Unlimited access to WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber and Grab for the trip, including after the complimentary data has been used
  • The option to purchase additional data through Jetpac when needed
  • A reusable eSIM that can remain installed for future international journeys

The complimentary data is designed to cover essential arrival needs, such as sending a message, accessing directions, checking a reservation, or arranging transportation. This gives travelers an alternative to searching for airport Wi-Fi, visiting a physical SIM counter, or making an immediate roaming decision after landing.

Available for a Limited Time

Jetpac Eterna is currently available to consumers in the UK, US, Australia, Singapore, and Canada through a limited drop. The drop will remain open only while availability lasts.

Travelers in these markets can claim the benefit through the Jetpac Eterna page. Jetpac plans to launch Eterna in additional countries soon.

About Jetpac

Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam. Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 200+ destinations through the simple activation of 1 eSIM.

Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper-convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill-shock-free travel experience. More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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