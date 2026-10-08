AI Agents Are Running Into A New Problem: Websites That Block Them

Personal AI agents such as Meta’s Muse, Instinct, and ChatGPT’s Dots can book flights, order groceries, make reservations, and complete other tasks for users, but many are running into a basic obstacle: websites that refuse to let them in. Some blocks are intentional, while others come from anti-bot systems that cannot distinguish an authorized agent from scraping or malicious automation.

Amazon recently began blocking Meta’s Muse from browsing and purchasing products on its retail site. Similar complaints have surfaced around Walmart, airlines, Yelp, eBay, Zillow, and other services, though several companies say some failures are caused by existing security systems rather than deliberate restrictions.

Human Verification Systems Can Block Legitimate Agents

Walmart, which has partnered with Meta on Muse, told TechCrunch it is not intentionally preventing the agent from accessing its site. Some failures appear when Walmart’s website asks visitors to verify that they are human, which can interrupt an agent’s session.

Zillow similarly said it allows AI agents acting for consumers but acknowledged that anti-bot protections designed to stop scraping can occasionally block them. These cases show how security systems built to separate people from bots can create problems when consumers deliberately authorize software to act for them.

Other companies are imposing clearer restrictions. Yelp only permits automated access when agents use its paid data licensing program, while United Airlines’ terms prohibit unauthorized automated tools from accessing or copying its website.

Delta said it currently has no integration allowing third-party AI agents to shop for or book flights on its digital platforms. The airline said any future support would need to account for security and customer experience.

Meta And Partners Work On A Commerce Standard

Meta, Walmart, Stripe, Sierra, Genesys, Rocket, NiCE, and Decagon are now developing an open protocol for personal agents and businesses. The proposed standard would focus on agent-to-agent commerce and help businesses determine whether automated traffic represents a legitimate customer or an unwanted bot.

Meta argues that businesses risk rejecting the customers behind personal agents when they block the technology entirely. The company has also been forming direct partnerships and adding supported services to Muse so customers know where the agent is authorized to operate.

Cloudflare Is Also Adjusting To Agent Traffic

Cloudflare has introduced controls that allow website owners to treat different forms of AI automation separately. A September change to its crawler settings lets sites distinguish AI training crawlers from other automated traffic, although existing configurations may still block personal agents in some situations.

Cloudflare has not provided data showing how often services such as Muse are being blocked. Its public Cloudflare Radar data shows increasing bot traffic but does not separate consumer agents from malicious or unwanted automation.

The issue is likely to remain visible as agents become capable of performing more transactions across the web. For now, access depends heavily on individual websites, formal partnerships, and security systems that were largely designed before consumers began sending AI agents to act on their behalf.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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