cstm.AI Launched by Custom Software Development Company DEV.co

DEV.co, a custom software development company specializing in enterprise applications, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, today announced the launch of cstmAI, a new custom artificial intelligence development practice designed to help organizations build AI systems tailored to their proprietary data, workflows and business objectives.

cstmAI expands DEV.co’s existing custom software development capabilities with dedicated artificial intelligence engineering, including custom AI agents, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), private AI deployments, workflow automation, model integrations, fine-tuning and AI-enabled enterprise applications.

Rather than requiring businesses to conform their operations to an off-the-shelf AI product, cstmAI is designed around the opposite approach: building AI around the company.

“Most companies don’t need another generic AI subscription,” said Nate Nead, CEO of DEV.co. “They need AI connected directly to the systems, data and processes that make their business unique. cstmAI is our effort to take everything we’ve learned building custom software and apply it directly to enterprise AI. The objective is not AI for the sake of AI. It is software that produces measurable operational leverage.”

Custom AI Built Around Existing Business Systems

Through cstmAI, DEV.co can design and develop AI applications that integrate with existing ERP, CRM, accounting, document management, communications and proprietary software environments.

Potential implementations include:

Custom AI agents and copilots

AI-powered internal knowledge systems

Retrieval-augmented generation and semantic search

Private and hybrid LLM deployments

Customer service and support automation

Sales and business development agents

Financial and document analysis systems

Legal and compliance workflows

AI-enabled ERP and CRM functionality

Voice and conversational AI integrations

Automated reporting and data analysis

Custom model routing and multi-model architectures

API and MCP integrations

Human-in-the-loop approval workflows

Fine-tuning and domain-specific AI applications

“AI development is increasingly becoming software development,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at DEV.co. “Companies are moving beyond asking what ChatGPT can do and starting to ask what happens when intelligence is embedded directly into their own applications, processes and data. That is the gap cstmAI is designed to fill.”

From AI Experimentation to Production Deployment

The launch reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI adoption. Organizations are increasingly moving beyond standalone chat interfaces toward AI systems that can retrieve proprietary information, interact with software, initiate workflows and perform narrowly defined business functions.

DEV.co intends cstmAI to serve organizations that have identified valuable AI use cases but lack the internal engineering resources needed to bring them into production.

“There’s a substantial difference between demonstrating an AI capability and building a dependable production system around it,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at DEV.co. “Businesses want AI, but they also need integrations, permissions, interfaces, data architecture, monitoring and a clear user experience. cstmAI brings those disciplines together under one development team.”

The offering is intended to support both standalone AI products and AI functionality incorporated into existing custom software.

Collaboration With LLM.co

cstmAI will also leverage expertise developed alongside LLM.co, an artificial intelligence company focused on public, private and enterprise large language model solutions.

LLM.co provides capabilities surrounding large language model architecture, private LLM deployments, RAG systems, model optimization and enterprise AI infrastructure. The relationship allows DEV.co to combine traditional software engineering with increasingly specialized expertise surrounding LLM deployment and orchestration.

For organizations with heightened privacy, security or regulatory requirements, cstmAI projects can also incorporate private and hybrid AI architectures designed to reduce reliance on public AI environments and provide greater control over sensitive organizational data.

“Every client has a different AI stack,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Business Development at DEV.co and LLM.co. “Some organizations want to build around leading commercial models. Others need open-weight models, private infrastructure or a hybrid environment. Our job isn’t to force a particular model or vendor. It’s to architect the right system for the business requirement.”

Model-Agnostic AI Development

A central principle behind cstmAI is model independence.

Depending on project requirements, DEV.co can develop systems capable of working with commercial and open-weight language models, private model deployments and multi-model environments where different models perform different tasks.

This architecture can allow organizations to change underlying AI providers as model performance, pricing and capabilities evolve without rebuilding an entire application around a single AI vendor.

The company also expects increasing demand for smaller specialized models, private language models and AI systems capable of securely accessing enterprise data while maintaining granular permissions.

AI as a New Layer of Custom Software

DEV.co views artificial intelligence as an increasingly fundamental layer within modern software architecture rather than a standalone technology category.

Traditional business applications have generally relied on users navigating menus, forms, dashboards and predetermined workflows. AI-enabled applications can allow users to communicate intent in natural language while software determines how to retrieve information, call services, execute workflows or produce outputs.

That shift is creating opportunities to redesign both new and existing software around intelligent interfaces and autonomous or semi-autonomous agents.

“Over the next several years, I think the distinction between AI software and regular software largely disappears,” Nead added. “AI simply becomes part of the application architecture. cstmAI gives us a dedicated framework for helping clients make that transition.”

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a custom software development company providing software engineering, web application development, enterprise platforms, API integrations, artificial intelligence development and digital transformation services. The company works with startups, middle-market companies and enterprise organizations to design, build and modernize custom technology platforms.

DEV.co combines traditional software engineering with emerging AI development capabilities through initiatives including cstmAI and its work alongside LLM.co.

About LLM.co

LLM.co provides public, private and enterprise large language model solutions, including private AI deployments, retrieval-augmented generation, model integration, optimization, AI agents and enterprise LLM consulting. The company helps organizations deploy artificial intelligence architectures designed around their data, security requirements and business applications.

cstmAI is a trademark of DEV.co and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.