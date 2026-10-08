Ascent Dealer Services Pairs F&I Product Suite With Hands-On Coaching and Reinsurance Support for Dealerships

Ascent Dealer Services, an F&I agency built by professionals with direct dealership experience, is highlighting its combined approach to finance and insurance pairing a full product lineup with hands-on coaching and multiple dealer participation structures designed to improve profitability and transparency.

The Alton, Illinois-based company, led by CEO Adam Marburger, works with dealerships across the United States spanning the automotive, truck and bus, RV, marine, and powersports segments. Rather than offering products or training in isolation, Ascent structures its F&I support so that product deployment, team development, and wealth-building participation options function as a single integrated program.

“Dealers don’t need another product suite, they need a partner who has sat in the F&I chair,” said Adam Marburger, CEO. “We pair proven products with real coaching so teams can grow profit while giving customers a clearer, more transparent experience.”

The combined offering addresses several areas that directly affect dealership F&I performance.

Full Product Lineup

Ascent’s product suite includes vehicle service contracts, GAP programs, appearance protection, diminished value coverage, key replacement, tire and wheel protection, and bundled protection plans. These products are designed to give F&I managers a comprehensive menu to present across deal types and customer profiles.

No Chargeback GAP and Repaired Forever Warranty

Among the specific programs Ascent offers are its No Chargeback GAP product and the Repaired Forever lifetime parts warranty. No Chargeback GAP is structured to eliminate dealer chargebacks on GAP claims, while Repaired Forever provides a lifetime parts warranty option that dealerships can present to customers as a long-term ownership benefit.

F&I Coaching Rooted in Retail Experience

Ascent’s coaching program draws on the team’s background working in dealership F&I offices. The program focuses on developing F&I managers who can close with confidence, communicate product value clearly, and maintain consistency across transactions. Coaching targets measurable metrics including per-vehicle retail and product penetration rates.

Support for Reinsurance, DOWC, and NCFC Structures

Ascent supports multiple dealer participation structures, reinsurance, dealer-owned warranty companies (DOWC), and non-controlled foreign corporations (NCFC). These structures allow dealerships to retain underwriting profit and build long-term wealth from their F&I operations, with Ascent providing guidance on selecting and managing the appropriate model.

Metric-Focused Approach to F&I Performance

The company’s program is built around tracking specific dealership metrics, particularly PVR, product penetration, and customer satisfaction scores. By tying coaching and product strategy to these data points, Ascent works to connect its services directly to measurable changes in dealership performance rather than offering generalized training.

Transparent Customer Experience as a Core Priority

Ascent’s coaching emphasizes clear communication during the F&I process, aiming to create a buying experience where customers understand the products being offered and the value they provide. This focus on transparency is integrated into how F&I managers are trained to present products and structure deals.

Dealerships interested in learning more about Ascent’s F&I products, coaching, or participation structures can visit the company’s website to schedule a consultation.

About Ascent Dealer Services

Ascent Dealer Services is an F&I agency based in Alton, Illinois, serving dealerships across the United States with finance and insurance products, coaching, and reinsurance support. Its product set includes vehicle service contracts, GAP insurance, appearance protection, diminished value, key replacement, tire and wheel protection, the Repaired Forever lifetime parts warranty program, and bundled protection plans. Led by CEO Adam Marburger, the team works directly with F&I departments in the automotive, truck and bus, RV, marine, and powersports sectors.

More information is available at https://www.ascentdealerservices.com/.

What types of dealership markets does Ascent Dealer Services serve?

The company provides F&I products and coaching for dealerships across the United States in the automotive, truck and bus, RV, marine, and powersports segments.

What specific financial participation structures does Ascent support for dealerships?

Ascent provides guidance on selecting and managing structures such as reinsurance, dealer-owned warranty companies (DOWC), and non-controlled foreign corporations (NCFC) to help dealers retain underwriting profit.

How does Ascent Dealer Services approach F&I team development?

Ascent offers hands-on coaching rooted in retail experience that focuses on improving measurable metrics like per-vehicle retail (PVR), product penetration rates, and customer satisfaction scores.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Ascent Dealer Services

Contact: Adam Marburger

Address: 111 E 4th St, Suite 407, Alton, IL 62002

Phone: (618) 979-9483

Website: https://www.ascentdealerservices.com/