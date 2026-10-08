Town & Country Law Awarded Estate Planning & Private Client Firm of the Year UK 2026 by Legal Insider

Town & Country Law has been named Estate Planning & Private Client Firm of the Year UK 2026 in the Legal Insider Awards, recognising the firm’s work in estate planning, private client services and its continued commitment to delivering high standards of service to clients across England and Wales.

The nationwide estate planning specialist received the accolade as part of the Q3 2026 Legal Insider Awards after being nominated in the Estate Planning & Private Client Firm category.

The Legal Insider Awards recognise firms, professionals and organisations demonstrating achievement, expertise and high standards across the legal sector. The programme celebrates businesses making a significant contribution within their respective practice areas and highlights organisations that continue to raise standards for their clients and the wider profession.

For Town & Country Law, the award represents an important milestone and further recognition of the firm’s continued growth, client-focused approach and commitment to making estate planning clearer and more accessible.

Town & Country Law supports individuals and families across England and Wales with a broad range of estate planning needs. Its approach is centered around providing clients with clear, structured guidance in plain English, helping them understand their options and make informed decisions about protecting their wishes, assets and loved ones.

Clients can access support across a wide range of services, including Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Trusts, Probate and wider estate planning.

Where work involves a reserved legal activity, appropriately regulated legal professionals are involved, helping ensure clients receive the correct level of professional support throughout the process.

The firm is also backed by £5 million in professional indemnity cover and has built a strong reputation for combining personal service with a modern and straightforward approach to estate planning.

The latest award adds to a growing list of achievements for Town & Country Law and follows further recognition earlier in 2026 through the Quality Business Awards.

Being named Estate Planning & Private Client Firm of the Year UK 2026 reflects the firm’s continued focus on delivering a high-quality client experience while expanding its services to individuals and families throughout England and Wales.

As Town & Country Law continues to grow, the firm remains focused on helping clients navigate what can often be complex and emotionally important decisions with greater clarity, confidence and peace of mind.

About Town & Country Law

Town & Country Law is a nationwide specialist estate planning firm helping individuals and families across England and Wales protect their wishes, assets and loved ones.

The firm provides a comprehensive range of estate planning services, including professionally prepared Single and Mirror Wills, Living Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Trusts, Probate support, Secure Document Storage and Trustee Services.

Town & Country Law works with clients requiring everything from straightforward Will writing and future planning to more complex arrangements involving property, inheritance, vulnerable beneficiaries, blended families and long-term asset protection.

Its approach combines personal guidance with clear, straightforward advice, helping clients understand their options and put appropriate plans in place for themselves and their families.

For more information, visit Town & Country Law .