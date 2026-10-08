WakeSharp Launches Alarm Clock App that Makes Users Scan Household Objects to Silence the Alarm

KineticBit Inc. has launched WakeSharp, an alarm clock app for iPhone and Android that uses household object scanning as a wake-up task. When its Scan an Object mission is selected, the app asks users to find and scan one or more randomly chosen items from their configured list to silence the alarm.

The feature is designed for people who tend to hit the snooze button and remain in bed. Instead of completing the morning interaction with a tap, users receive a mandatory task involving something in their surroundings. Selecting objects away from the bedside can make finishing that task involve getting up, locating the requested item and using the phone’s camera to identify it. WakeSharp then identifies if the scanned object matches the object requested to silence the alarm.

WakeSharp calls these tasks wake-up missions. Users choose a mission when setting an alarm, so, object scanning is an option they configure in advance. The random element applies to the target selected from their eligible objects. This lets users decide which kind of items can appear while leaving the individual assignment to the app when the alarm occurs.

The object list is built around familiar household items, including bottles, cups, sinks, books and chairs. During setup, users can turn off objects they do not have prefer. A person who has a cup in the kitchen, a book in the living room and a sink in the bathroom could include those objects in the selection.

That setup matters because the task depends on what is actually available in the home. An object that works at one address may be unsuitable while travelling or staying somewhere else. Users can review the eligible list to reflect their surroundings, keeping the mission connected to items they can reasonably locate when the alarm rings.

When the alarm begins, WakeSharp displays the selected target. The user points the phone’s camera at the requested object and holds it steady while the app checks the view. A green confirmation indicates that the object has been recognized. Good lighting and a clear view help the camera task.

The app also offers another mode where the users can pre-register custom objects that are not part of the standard catalog they want to scan instead when they wake up.

With several eligible objects enabled, the target can change between alarm occurrences. The app might ask for a cup on one morning and a book on another, depending on the configured selection. A larger selection provides more possible targets, while a smaller selection keeps the task focused on fewer objects.

Difficulty settings change how many objects the mission requires. Easy asks for one, Standard asks for two and Hard asks for three, limited by the number of eligible targets available. A user can therefore adjust both the range of possible objects and the number of scans involved. The settings make it possible to choose a shorter task or a sequence of several object searches.

The Scan an Object feature includes help when a target cannot be found. A “Can’t find it?” option can replace the requested object with another eligible target. A Math Problems mission is also available if scanning cannot be completed for any reason, including when camera access or other issues prevent the task from working as expected.

For an alarm configured with object scanning as its sole mission, completing the required scans ends the alarm. If a user stops or snoozes before finishing, WakeSharp schedules another ring until the user completes the mission to ensure that the user gets out of bed. The behaviour adds a repeat prompt while the wake-up task remains unfinished.

Object recognition runs on the phone and requires camera permission. No internet access or account is required to use the app. Optional account sign-in supports account backups, with details of stored information and backup features provided in the app’s privacy information.

Object scanning sits alongside other selectable wake-up missions, including arithmetic, memory challenges and walking tasks. These choices allow users to select an interaction that fits their preferences and their phone’s capabilities. Someone who wants a task involving the home can choose scanning, while another user may prefer a puzzle or a walking mission.

WakeSharp also includes tools for organizing alarm schedules. Calendar-based smart alarms can adjust when a user’s first event changes, with calendar processing performed on the device. Shift rotations support schedules that do not follow a standard weekly pattern, and profiles allow users to manage different sets of alarms for routines such as work or vacation.

An optional brain warm-up and a daily Sharpness Score provide additional ways to review morning activity within the app. The score is an in-app performance measure. These features sit alongside the alarm missions, allowing users to decide whether their routine ends with the wake-up task or continues into an optional warm-up.

WakeSharp is available through the App Store and Google Play , supporting iOS 26 or later and Android 8.0 or later. Access requires a WakeSharp Unlimited subscription with a free 7-day trial available for new users.

About WakeSharp

WakeSharp is an alarm clock app developed by KineticBit Inc., an independent app studio in Manotick, Ontario, Canada. It combines scheduled alarms with selectable wake-up missions, optional brain warm-ups and tools for planning morning routines. The app is available for iPhone and Android.