REGYMEN Fitness Advances Global Growth with Nine-Location New Zealand Expansion

REGYMEN Fitness announced a nine-location expansion into New Zealand, marking a significant step in the performance fitness brand’s international growth strategy. The first studio is planned for Silverdale, Auckland, with an opening targeted for late 2026.

The agreement extends REGYMEN into a new global market at a time when the brand is focused on accelerating franchise growth in the United States and building the right partnerships for international development. New Zealand will be led locally by Paul Bowman and Ash Williams, who will introduce REGYMEN’s performance-based model to a market with a strong culture of sport, fitness and competition.

“Expanding REGYMEN into New Zealand with nine locations is an exciting milestone for our brand and a strong reflection of where we’re headed. We’ve always believed that what makes REGYMEN different can translate well beyond the U.S., and finding the right partners who share our vision is a huge part of making that growth successful. This expansion gives us an opportunity to introduce REGYMEN to a new market while also demonstrating the momentum we’re building globally. For us, New Zealand isn’t just about nine new locations. It’s another step toward building REGYMEN into a truly international brand.”

– Leah Seacrest, Vice President of Franchising, REGYMEN Fitness

REGYMEN is built for the everyday athlete, combining coach-led training, measurable progression, community and the flexibility to pursue individual goals. The model is designed to sit between traditional gym access and single-modality boutique fitness, giving members structure and accountability without limiting them to one style of training.

“What attracted us to REGYMEN was that it didn’t feel like another version of what already exists. The fitness market has become crowded with concepts that do one thing well, whether that’s traditional gym access, boutique classes or increasingly competitive fitness. REGYMEN brings those worlds together.”

– Paul Bowman, Co-Founder, REGYMEN New Zealand

Bowman brings extensive international experience across fitness, technology, content and enterprise growth, including more than a decade leading Wexer and working with major health and fitness operators around the world. A former New Zealand international athlete, he brings both an operator and athlete perspective to the market. Williams is an experienced fitness operator and coach with deep ties to the Silverdale fitness community and will lead the member and coaching experience for REGYMEN New Zealand.

The Silverdale location will serve as the New Zealand flagship and the proving ground for the broader development plan. From there, the local team will evaluate additional opportunities in Auckland and other major New Zealand markets, with a focus on building strong studios, sustainable economics and communities that members genuinely want to be part of.

The New Zealand agreement represents the next chapter in REGYMEN’s broader growth strategy. Alongside continued U.S. franchise development, the brand is pursuing selective international expansion with partners who share its vision for performance-based fitness and long-term market development.

About REGYMEN Fitness

REGYMEN Fitness is a performance-focused fitness brand designed to make purposeful training accessible to the everyday athlete. The REGYMEN experience combines coaching, community, progressive training and measurable results while giving members the flexibility to pursue their individual fitness and performance goals.

With locations in the United States and Canada and development now underway in New Zealand, REGYMEN is continuing to expand through traditional franchising, strategic partnerships and international development.

Leah Seacrest, VP of Franchising at REGYMEN Fitness, along with both co-founders, are available for interviews.

For more information about REGYMEN Fitness use the contact details below: