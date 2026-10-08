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Real IT Solutions Named Finalist for 2026 AI-Powered Award by MSP Titans of the Industry — Third Consecutive Year as a Titans Finalist

ByEthan Lin

Oct 8, 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Oct. 6, 2026 — Real IT Solutions, Inc. has been named a finalist for the 2026 AI-Powered Award, presented annually by MSP Titans of the Industry to managed service providers for their use of artificial intelligence and automation. Real IT Solutions appears on the finalist list published at msptitansoftheindustry.com, alongside managed service providers from across the country.

According to CEO Matt Kahle, this is the company’s third consecutive year as a Titans finalist, and its first year as a finalist in the AI category, which he said is new to the program.

Real IT Solutions’ AI work is organized around the West Michigan AI Navigators, an education community founded by Chief AI Officer Donald McArthur, and a related Lunch & Learn session series in which McArthur presents frameworks the company has developed for AI adoption, including a prompt-engineering method called CRAFTED.

“We’re honored to be named a finalist this year,” said Matt Kahle, CEO of Real IT Solutions. “This recognition reflects work our team has put in over the past year, particularly Donald and the AI education group he built.”

Finalists for the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards are selected through a review of nominees from across the managed service provider industry. Winners will be announced at the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 9, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

For more information about Real IT Solutions, visit realitsolutions.com.

About Real IT Solutions

Real IT Solutions is a managed IT and AI advisory firm serving businesses across West Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Kent County, Kentwood, Wyoming, and Grand Haven. Founded by CEO Matt Kahle and Co-Founder & CTO Adam Peterson, the company’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its employees and customers by working as a team to provide solutions that promote personal and business growth.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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