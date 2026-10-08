Papaya Global Named Best Contingent Workforce Solution at the TIARA Talent Tech Awards Europe

Papaya Global, a global workforce management platform, was named winner of Best Contingent Workforce Solution at the TIARA Talent Acquisition & Talent Tech Awards Europe 2026, held on September 24, 2026 at the Royal Lancaster London. The category recognizes technology providers that address the compliance, classification and payment challenges facing organizations that engage contingent workers across multiple countries.

In their citation, the judges pointed to the strength of the platform, its practical application, and its ability to deliver operational and financial benefits. They noted that the solution supports organizations in more than 180 countries and helps clients improve compliance, efficiency and workforce visibility across their global workforces. Giant Group and Workwell Global were also named finalists in the category.

“Contingent workforce management breaks at the border,” said Eynat Guez, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Papaya Global. “Different rules, different currencies, different payment rails, and almost no visibility into any of it. The teams doing this well are solving a problem most organizations do not see until something goes wrong. This recognition belongs to the people who build the platform and to the clients who trusted us with workforces that no single country’s rules were written for.”

Papaya Global was also named a finalist in the Talent Tech Innovation Award category at the same ceremony.

Several Papaya Global clients were recognized across the talent acquisition categories. SentinelOne received a high commendation in the Best Use of Technology & Innovation category for an entry submitted in partnership with Papaya Global. Bolt Technology OÜ was named a finalist in the same category, also in partnership with Papaya Global. Ramboll was named a finalist for the Early Careers Award, and South Pole was named a finalist for the Long-Term Partnership Award, both in partnership with Papaya Global.

Papaya Global additionally sponsored The Papaya Global Contingent Workforce Award, a category recognizing in-house talent acquisition and workforce teams that have demonstrated leadership and operational excellence in managing contingent workforces. A member of the Papaya Global leadership team served on the judging panel for the category ahead of the ceremony. Barchester Healthcare won the award, with McDermott named as a finalist.