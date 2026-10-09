AC Rebel, a family-owned air conditioning replacement company in the Phoenix area, has launched an online service that lists installed prices for residential air conditioner, heat pump and rooftop package unit replacements and allows homeowners to place orders through its website.

The service lets homeowners see an installed price and order a replacement system without first scheduling an in-home sales visit. AC Rebel built it for a common situation in the Phoenix area, where summer temperatures regularly exceed 110 degrees and many replacements happen after a system stops working during the hottest months.

How the service works

Homeowners answer questions about their home and each system they want to replace, including whether it is a split system with the outdoor unit on the ground or the roof, or a rooftop package unit, along with how it heats and its size. Homes with more than one system can price each one separately. Homeowners who do not know their system’s size can enter the model number or upload a photo of the equipment label, and the company confirms the size before an installation is scheduled.

The website then displays installed prices by equipment type. Split systems are offered in three tiers, defined by the compressor:

Single-stage systems run at full capacity whenever they are on.

systems run at full capacity whenever they are on. Two-stage systems can also run at a lower setting when full capacity is not needed.

systems can also run at a lower setting when full capacity is not needed. Variable-speed (inverter) systems adjust their output continuously to match the cooling load.

Rooftop package units are offered in single-stage and two-stage versions.

At launch, listed installed prices for a 3-ton split heat pump were $6,995 for single-stage, $9,995 for two-stage and $10,895 for variable-speed, and $7,195 for a 3-ton single-stage rooftop package unit. Prices vary with system type and size. A guide to AC replacement cost in Phoenix on the company’s website explains how system size and installation conditions affect price.

Orders can be paid online by card or bank transfer, financing is available to qualified buyers, and the company also takes orders by phone. Quotes are available in English and Spanish.

What the listed price includes

The listed price includes the equipment, standard installation, refrigerant, a thermostat, and removal and haul-away of the old system, along with the matching indoor air handler on split systems and crane service on rooftop package units. If a home needs work beyond a standard replacement, such as duct or electrical repairs, AC Rebel provides that price in writing before scheduling.

AC Rebel sells the equipment, and installation is performed by independent local contractors who hold the licensing required by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. Equipment carries a 10-year manufacturer parts warranty, and each installation includes a 2-year labor warranty and one year of maintenance at no additional charge.

An independent, family-owned business

AC Rebel is independently owned and operated by a Phoenix-area family.

“When an air conditioner stops working in July, people want to know what a replacement will cost without waiting for an appointment,” said Andrew Prince, co-owner of AC Rebel. “Putting our prices online lets homeowners compare their options on their own time and order when they’re ready.”

Prince said the company built the service around the questions homeowners ask most often. “The first thing most people want to know is what it costs and what’s included,” he said. “We wanted that information to be available up front.”

AC Rebel serves the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Goodyear, Queen Creek, Avondale, Buckeye and San Tan Valley.

About AC Rebel

AC Rebel is a family-owned air conditioning replacement company in the Phoenix area. The company lists installed prices for residential air conditioner, heat pump and rooftop package unit replacements online, sells the equipment, and connects homeowners with independent licensed local contractors for installation. Find AC Rebel on Google or call (602) 635-4600.

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