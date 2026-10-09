Celsius Herbs, a Michigan-based botanical wellness company, has announced the growth of its multi-brand platform designed to bring plant-based care to both people and pets. Founded by nanotechnology and bioscience professional Rakesh Katragadda, the company combines traditional herbal knowledge with modern formulation methods to create products for skin, scalp, hair, hygiene, grooming, and everyday pet wellness. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes PetGlow, Dermveda, Ancient Herbs, and Bareblue, Celsius Herbs aims to offer families cleaner, plant-forward alternatives for daily routines.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations. More households are asking closer questions about ingredients, sourcing, and environmental footprint. Celsius Herbs has positioned itself to respond by developing condition-focused formulations rather than generic natural products, with an emphasis on transparency and practical performance. More information is available at celsiusherbs.com .

Recognition for Innovation and Botanical Wellness

Celsius Herbs has also been recognized as Best Botanical Wellness Company in Michigan of 2026 by Best of Best Review, honoring the company’s work in bringing botanical ingredients, traditional herbal knowledge, and modern formulation approaches into everyday care for people and pets.

A Personal Mission Behind the Brand

The origins of Celsius Herbs are deeply personal. Founder Rakesh Katragadda began the company after reflecting on the chemicals and heavy preservatives frequently found in conventional pet and personal-care products, a concern intensified by the loss of his own pet to cancer and non stop use of chemical disinfectants during Covid. With a background in nanoscience and bioscience, he set out to develop everyday alternatives that would be more natural, more transparent, and gentler for sensitive animals and people alike.

“Celsius Herbs was created from a simple belief: families should not have to choose between products that work and products they feel good about using,” said Katragadda. “Our mission is to bring together the wisdom of botanical traditions and the discipline of modern science to create better everyday care for people and pets.”

The company traces its vision to a 2019 visit to the Himalayas, more than 8,000 feet above sea level. That experience inspired a commitment to building a consumer brand guided by the purity of nature, respect for the environment, and the long-standing value of botanical ingredients. Details on the company’s story can be found on the Celsius Herbs about page .

Where Botanical Heritage Meets Modern Science

Celsius Herbs develops targeted botanical extracts using a proprietary, alcohol-free nano-extraction process. Unlike conventional essential oils produced through steam distillation—which primarily capture volatile compounds and may degrade heat-sensitive constituents—the company’s controlled, low-temperature approach is designed to preserve a broader range of plant actives.

Each extract is developed around selected phytochemicals, including turmeric curcuminoids and turmerones; tulsi terpenes , rosmarinic acid, and ursolic acid; amla tannins and polyphenols; gingerols and shogaols from ginger ; soapnut saponins ; and neem limonoids such as nimbin and nimbolide.

These targeted extracts are incorporated into the company’s proprietary Bio Hydrocolloidal Nano-Hydrogel Platform , which helps disperse, protect, and deliver both water- and oil-compatible botanical compounds. Nano-hydrogel systems can support active stability, uniform dispersion, surface contact, and controlled release, although these benefits must be validated for each finished formulation.

“At Celsius Herbs, we go beyond conventional essential oils and alcohol-based extracts,” said Katragadda. “Our proprietary technology targets valuable plant compounds and incorporates them into nano-hydrogel systems designed to preserve their integrity and deliver them in stable, practical formulations.”

A Four-Brand Wellness Ecosystem

Celsius Herbs is structured as a multi-brand platform, with each brand serving a distinct purpose while sharing a common foundation of ingredient consciousness and thoughtful formulation.

PetGlow is the company’s natural pet-care brand, created for pet parents who want gentler alternatives for everyday animal wellness. Designed for dogs and cats, the line addresses common concerns involving ears, skin, coat, grooming, odor, itching, and flea and tick exposure. The brand reflects the company’s belief that pets deserve the same level of ingredient scrutiny as people. The full collection is available on the PetGlow pet collection page .

Dermveda serves as the human-care division, centered on botanical skin, scalp, hair, hygiene, and targeted personal-care solutions. The brand is designed around the needs of people with sensitive or wellness-focused routines, spanning areas such as scalp care, skin comfort, intimate hygiene, hair health, and foot care.

Ancient Herbs embodies the heritage side of the platform, drawing inspiration from long-standing botanical traditions and plant ingredients valued across cultures. Bareblue extends the company’s philosophy into simplified, transparent, lifestyle-oriented personal-care products for consumers who prefer uncomplicated, plant-forward self-care.

“Our brands, PetGlow, Dermveda, Ancient Herbs, and Bareblue, share one foundation: thoughtful ingredients, purposeful formulation, and a commitment to creating care products that support people, pets, and the environment,” said Katragadda.

Sourcing and Sustainability Commitments

Celsius Herbs emphasizes responsible sourcing as part of its identity. The company states that it works with certified-organic herb suppliers and selects ingredients for potency, purity, and alignment with its product values. Its website highlights USDA-organic and non-toxic ingredient standards, along with products made in the United States and not tested on animals. These commitments are outlined on the company’s commitment page .

Sustainability is woven into the company’s broader narrative. Celsius Herbs emphasizes biodegradable and eco-conscious product design intended to reduce unnecessary environmental burden.

“We believe the future of wellness is not only about what a product does for an individual. It is also about what it leaves behind,” said Katragadda. “That is why we prioritize plant-based ingredients, responsible sourcing, and a more environmentally conscious approach to product development.”

One customer shared an experience with the PetGlow ear-care line. “My dog had waxy ears that smelled bad. I ordered PetGlow drops that promised natural care. The smell was gone fast and his ears looked healthy in less than a week. I liked that the drops are made in the USA, and the site said returns were easy if I did not like it. It worked well for us,” noted a verified customer review.

Recognition and Forward Momentum

Celsius Herbs has earned recognition for its innovation and commercialization potential. The company received support through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation ecosystem and was recognized with the 2024 Centropolis Best Commercialization Award, which acknowledges progress in bringing an innovative concept to market. Additional background on the company’s journey has been featured in Grit Daily .

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Celsius Herbs has expanded into a multi-brand platform serving both pet and human-care needs, with PetGlow and Dermveda as its core consumer-facing brands. The company offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee and reports a growing base of customer engagement across its product lines. Updates and new product announcements are shared regularly on the company’s Instagram page .

About Celsius Herbs

Celsius Herbs is a Michigan-based botanical wellness company developing natural, science-informed care products for people and pets. Its portfolio includes PetGlow, Dermveda, Ancient Herbs, and Bareblue, brands united by a commitment to plant-derived ingredients, transparent formulation, and practical solutions for everyday skin, hair, hygiene, and pet-care needs. Founded by Rakesh Katragadda, the company combines Ayurvedic-inspired botanical knowledge with modern formulation methods to support healthier daily routines for the whole family. Email them through [email protected] .