Beth Conaghan, Realtor in New Lenox, IL, Opens Permanent Office on Maple Street With Chamber Ribbon Cutting

After nearly a decade of serving buyers and sellers across the Lincoln-Way area, Beth Conaghan of eXp Realty has opened a permanent office at 319 W. Maple St. in New Lenox.

The ribbon cutting, organized with the New Lenox Chamber of Commerce, drew roughly 80 guests, including clients, friends, local business owners, and community representatives. Among those attending were New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann and Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen.

Until now her nearest brokerage office sat more than 40 miles north, in Schaumburg, while her home, her clients, and her listings were all here. The new address closes that gap.

“This office is more than a place for me to work,” Conaghan said. “I wanted to create somewhere clients feel comfortable walking in, where local businesses can connect, and where people in the community know they have a place to meet, ask questions and build relationships.”

Conaghan has worked with clients throughout New Lenox and the Lincoln-Way area since roughly 2016, building relationships with more than 115 local households.

She lives in the community, and many clients were neighbors before becoming clients. Those relationships, referrals, and knowledge of local streets and school boundaries shaped her identity as your neighbor and local real estate expert. The new office is not an arrival—it is the next step for someone who was already part of the community.

Many ribbon-cutting attendees were part of that story, including past buyers, sellers, referral partners, local professionals, friends, and neighbors.

The Village of New Lenox lists BC Real Estate at 319 W. Maple St. among businesses opening in 2026, providing residential and commercial real estate brokerage services.

An Office for the Community

Conaghan also plans to make the space available to local organizations, business groups, and community meetings. Alongside consultations and closings, the office will provide meeting space for small organizations, networking groups, and businesses without dedicated facilities.

With Route 30 directly outside, the location offers a visible, accessible place where residents can meet face to face, attend gatherings, ask questions, or connect with their local Realtor.

Local Businesses Built the Celebration

Conaghan brought together local vendors for the event, including Sugar Shack Cookie Company, Celebrate a Yard Card, Millie’s Filling Station, Rooted Goods Grazing of Lockport, Moody Blues, and Red Door Media, which also provided event photography.

Matt Skas of The Anderson Financial Group, Conaghan’s preferred lender, was also in attendance. Their working relationship reflects the importance of reliable financing guidance, particularly when buyers need clear affordability information and timely preapproval.

The event reflected Conaghan’s broader vision for the office as part of Lockport’s local business network. By connecting homeowners, buyers, service providers, and entrepreneurs, she intends for the space to contribute to the community rather than simply occupy an address.

Ten Years, 200 Homes, and a Narrowing Focus

The opening follows more than a decade in the business. Conaghan reports 10+ years of experience, 200+ homes sold, and $60 million in sales volume, alongside Top Producer recognition from 2020 through 2022 and Agent on the Rise, RE/MAX National, 2018.

She also serves as an Agent Advocate and Leadership Contributor at eXp Realty.

What is notable is the direction. Rather than trying to cover more territory, Conaghan is concentrating on the communities where she already has relationships and practical knowledge. New Lenox sits at the center of that.

Independent platforms support the client experience behind the numbers. FastExpert currently shows a 5.0 rating across 28 reviews.

Will County Is Not One Market

Working at neighborhood level matters here because the towns behave differently from one another.

Pricing patterns vary. Buyer demand varies. School boundaries matter and do not follow municipal lines. Housing stock and lot sizes change noticeably between communities. What draws a buyer to New Lenox is often not what draws them to Manhattan,Mokena, orFrankfort.

For a buyer, that context affects what they should pay. For a seller, it affects how the home should be positioned before it reaches the market.

Her practice covers New Lenox, Mokena, Manhattan, Frankfort, Peotone, Manteno, Homer Glen, Lemont, and Lockport.

Buyers can search by what actually drives Will County decisions: homes with acreage, ranch homes, homes with a barn, four-bedroom homes, homes under $400K, and homes under $500K.

Staging Credentials Shape the Seller Side

Conaghan is a Certified Staging Consultant and a certified buyer and seller representative, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Management.

That combination informs how she prepares listings. A seller rarely needs to renovate everything, but presentation, pricing, photography, and marketing all matter, and the property has to be positioned correctly against the homes buyers can choose from at the same moment.

The marketing background is the useful part. It means treating a listing not simply as a house, but as something competing in a marketplace. HerSeller’s Guide covers that process, and recent analysis includes the salary needed to buy a home in New Lenox and the best neighborhoods for first-time buyers.

Buyer Work Stays Personal

The same approach carries to the buy side.

One buyer arrives knowing exactly which neighborhood they want. Another only knows their budget. A first-time buyer needs the process explained from the start. A relocating client needs to understand how New Lenox compares with Mokena, Frankfort, Manhattan, or Lockport.

Conaghan’s practice emphasizes individual guidance rather than automated listing feeds, which is another reason she wanted a room with a table in it. Some decisions are easier to make sitting across from someone.

Career and Business Highlights

The new office at 319 W. Maple St., New Lenox, IL, welcomed approximately 80 guests, including Mayors Tim Baldermann and Mike Adrieansen. With 10+ years in real estate, the agent has sold 200+ homes, achieved $60M+ in sales, and served 115+ local households. A recognized Top Producer, the agent is also an Agent Advocate and Leadership Contributor with eXp Realty.

Working With Beth Conaghan

Sellers can request a free home valuation , review the Seller’s Guide , or schedule a free consultation .

Buyers can run an advanced search , try the AI smart search, explore the map search, browse newest and featured listings or open houses, review market reports , or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator .

To start a conversation, contact Beth Conaghan or call 815-351-4851.

About Beth Conaghan

Beth Conaghan is a New Lenox, Illinois real estate professional with eXp Realty, serving buyers and sellers across the Lincoln-Way area and southwest Chicago suburbs. With 10+ years of experience, she has sold 200+ homes and generated $60 million+ in sales. She is a Certified Staging Consultant, certified buyer and seller representative, and eXp Agent Advocate and Leadership Contributor.

Her office is located at 319 W. Maple St., New Lenox, IL 60451. Learn more at BethCRealty.com , Google Business Profile , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , X . Her profiles are also available on Zillow, Realtor, FastExpert, Yelp, and Apple Maps. Inquiries may be sent to [email protected] .