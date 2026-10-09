From a Mountain Cave to a Global Brand: SOLORO Introduces Frequency Shifting Pendants After Crowdfunding Triumph

From a Mountain Cave to a Global Brand

SOLORO, a handcrafted orgonite jewelry brand founded in the mountains of Andalusia, Spain, has announced the launch of its ‘Flower of Life Orgonite Pendant’ following an early funding milestone on Kickstarter. The campaign launched on October 1 and reached 100 percent of its original funding target in less than 12 hours. Within the first 24 hours, pledges for the pendant had reached twice the initial goal.

The campaign represents a new chapter for a business that began far from a conventional design studio. SOLORO was founded by Louise Hunter after she left city life as a single mother and relocated to a reformed cave house in a remote mountain region of southern Spain.

The Flower of Life Orgonite Pendant builds on that origin story while introducing a more refined precious metal design to the SOLORO collection. Handmade in southern Spain, the pendant combines crystals, 24 karat gold flake, resin, sacred geometry, and solid .925 sterling silver. An optional 18 karat gold finish is also available.

The SOLORO Kickstarter campaign provides product photography, pledge information, details about the materials used, and the story behind SOLORO and its founder.

A Move That Changed Direction

SOLORO’s story began in spring 2024, when Hunter made a significant change in her personal and professional life.

After years of city living, she moved with her child to a casa cueva, or reformed cave house, built into the side of a mountain in Andalusia. Crowded streets and constant traffic were replaced by open landscapes, quiet surroundings, and the distinctive geology of southern Spain.

For Hunter, the relocation became more than a change of address. It created the environment for a new creative direction.

While exploring the region and drawing on her longstanding interest in esoteric traditions, Hunter learned that the surrounding geology contained selenite, a crystalline mineral that has historically been incorporated into decorative objects and various spiritual practices.

A friend later shared information with her about selenite, orgonite, and concepts surrounding orgone energy. The combination of her surroundings, creative background, and existing interests became the foundation for SOLORO.

“I left the noise behind and found clarity in the silence of the mountains,” Lou Hunter said. “I did not expect to build a business in my fifties as a single mum, but discovering the landscape around my new home gave me an entirely new creative direction.”

SOLORO Takes Shape in Southern Spain

Hunter began experimenting with handcrafted orgonite, a composite generally created from resin, metals, and crystals.

SOLORO’s pieces incorporate materials including selenite, shungite, quartz, precious metals, and 24 karat gold flake. The brand positions the products within contemporary crystal, intention setting, and energy wellness practices.

Some people who participate in these practices use orgonite as part of personal rituals associated with balance, intention, or their relationship with electromagnetic fields produced by electronic devices. Such wellness uses are not a substitute for scientifically established methods of reducing electromagnetic exposure or for medical care.

For SOLORO, however, the physical design of each object is as important as the traditions associated with its materials.

Rather than adopting the colorful aesthetic commonly associated with some orgonite products, Hunter developed a restrained visual identity centered on minimalist forms, handmade production, and precious metal finishes.

The resulting collection is designed to function both as jewelry and as an object that owners can incorporate into their individual wellness or intention setting practices. As each one is created to re-balance energy, increase vitality, and shield the wearer from the EMF radiation of everyday life.

The Flower of Life Becomes the Next Chapter

The Flower of Life Orgonite Pendant represents SOLORO’s latest development in that approach.

At the center of the design is the Flower of Life, a geometric motif formed from a repeating arrangement of overlapping circles. Variations of circular geometric patterns have appeared in art, architecture, and decorative traditions across different cultures and historical periods.

SOLORO combines the motif with its established orgonite making process.

Each pendant is handmade using a combination of selected crystals, resin, and pure 24 karat gold flake before being incorporated into a precious metal design. The pendant is cast in solid .925 sterling silver, while Kickstarter backers can also select an optional 18 karat gold finish.

“Our pieces are created to feel considered and refined while retaining the handmade character at the center of SOLORO,” Hunter said. “I wanted to create something that stands apart from the typical orgonite aesthetic and could be worn simply because it is a carefully designed piece of jewelry.”

Kickstarter Backers Respond Within Hours

SOLORO introduced the Flower of Life Pendant to a broader audience through Kickstarter on October 1.

The initial funding target was reached in less than 12 hours. By the end of the first 24 hours, pledges had reached approximately twice the campaign’s original goal.

The early response provided SOLORO with a significant milestone for a company founded only in 2025.

The campaign also gave Hunter an opportunity to present the complete story behind the product. Its presentation combines detailed product photography with information about materials, manufacturing, the founder’s move to southern Spain, and the development of SOLORO.

For a business created in a remote mountain setting, crowdfunding also provides a direct route to an international community interested in independent design, craftsmanship, crystals, and sacred geometry.

Handmade Production Remains at the Center

SOLORO continues to prioritize small scale, handmade production as its audience grows. Customer feedback has highlighted the craftsmanship and individuality of its pieces compared with mass produced accessories.

The collection includes Pocket Orgonite, Toroidal designs, and the Flower of Life collection, combining selenite, shungite, quartz, resin, and gold flake. As SOLORO develops, Hunter remains focused on preserving the connection between maker, materials, and finished piece.

Reinvention Beyond a Conventional Timeline

The story behind SOLORO also reflects a personal transition.

Hunter founded SOLORO in her fifties, turning creative experimentation after relocating to rural Spain into a brand reaching customers worldwide.

Her experience has become an important element of SOLORO’s identity without replacing the craftsmanship behind its products.

“People tell me my story is inspirational, and if it encourages even one person to follow their own path, then that means a great deal to me,” Hunter said.

SOLORO grew from a mountain relocation into a successful handmade jewelry brand. The company continues expanding its collection while keeping production rooted in southern Spain.

SOLORO Wins Best Orgonite Jewelry in Europe 2026

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About SOLORO

SOLORO is a handcrafted orgonite jewelry and accessories brand founded by Louise Hunter in 2024 and based in the mountains of Andalusia, Spain. The company creates handmade pieces combining materials including selenite, shungite, quartz, resin, 24 karat gold flake, and precious metals. Its collection includes the Flower of Life Orgonite Pendant, Pocket Orgonite, and Toroidal designs. SOLORO combines contemporary jewelry design with crystal and intention based wellness traditions while emphasizing handmade craftsmanship and minimalist presentation. Visit soloro.life , Kickstarter , Instagram , Telegram , Facebook and email [email protected] .