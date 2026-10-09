Dave Lesser, a Spokane, Washington mortgage loan officer and business owner, is announcing the continued growth of Lesser Lending as the company expands its presence in Spokane and develops a broader vision for mortgage lending throughout the Pacific Northwest.

As the mortgage industry continues to navigate affordability challenges, changing interest rates, and reduced transaction activity, Lesser Lending has focused on building rather than retreating. The company is growing its mortgage team, strengthening its presence in Spokane, and developing relationships with homebuyers and real estate professionals across the region.

At the center of that growth is Dave Lesser, who remains an active producing loan officer while leading the development of Lesser Lending. His continued involvement in mortgage lending allows the strategies, technology, and systems being developed within the business to remain connected to the realities of serving homebuyers.

The company’s primary focus is purchase lending, with particular attention to first time homebuyers who may need additional education and guidance when navigating the mortgage process.

Lesser Lending Expands Its Spokane Mortgage Presence

Lesser Lending is building its position as a growing Spokane mortgage lender while pursuing opportunities throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company’s approach is centered on providing responsive communication, education, problem solving, and support throughout the home financing process.

For first time homebuyers, the mortgage process can involve unfamiliar terminology, financing options, documentation requirements, and decisions that extend beyond simply comparing interest rates. Lesser Lending’s focus is on helping buyers understand those decisions and evaluate financing within the larger context of homeownership.

The company is also a participating lender with the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, supporting eligible buyers who may benefit from down payment assistance and affordable homeownership programs.

“A loan can be approvable and still be the wrong loan. My job isn’t to quote a rate, payment and closing costs. It’s to help someone make a decision they’ll still feel good about in five years,” said Dave Lesser.

Growth During a Challenging Mortgage Market

The expansion of Lesser Lending comes during a period when mortgage professionals have faced significant industry pressure. Higher borrowing costs, affordability concerns, lower transaction volume, and changing housing market conditions have created challenges for lenders and homebuyers alike.

Rather than responding by reducing its ambitions, Lesser Lending has concentrated on taking market share by building a mortgage business designed around long term relationships and a consistent client experience.

The company’s strategy combines active mortgage production with sales leadership, technology development, relationship building, and continued investment in the customer experience.

That approach has contributed to professional recognition for Lesser. Scotsman Guide recognized Dave Lesser as a Top 1% Mortgage Originator in both 2025 and 2026.

A First Time Homebuyer Focus in Spokane and Beyond

The company is focused on serving buyers who may be entering the housing market for the first time and need a mortgage lender capable of explaining the process clearly.

Lesser Lending’s work with first time buyers also connects with its participation in Washington State Housing Finance Commission programs. Eligible buyers may have access to financing resources and down payment assistance programs that can help address some of the financial barriers associated with purchasing a home.

Customer feedback provided to Lesser Lending has highlighted the team’s responsiveness, efficiency, communication, and ability to guide buyers through the home purchase process. Several testimonials specifically describe positive experiences among clients purchasing their first homes.

This emphasis supports Lesser Lending’s broader goal of becoming a mortgage resource for Spokane homebuyers and real estate professionals while expanding its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Recognized as Best Mortgage Lender in Spokane, WA of 2026

Lesser Lending has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Mortgage Lender in Spokane, WA of 2026 , honoring its mortgage expertise, client communication, responsiveness, first time homebuyer support, technology adoption, and continued growth in a challenging market.

The recognition reflects the company’s emphasis on education and informed mortgage decisions, its focus on first time homebuyers, and its approach to combining experienced mortgage professionals with modern systems while keeping client service at the center of the operation.

Dave Lesser Continues Building the Business Behind the Brand

The growth of Lesser Lending has also resulted in the development of additional businesses connected to Dave Lesser’s experience as a mortgage operator and sales leader.

LSSR Digital was developed after Lesser identified technology and automation needs within Lesser Lending. The platform reflects an effort to build business infrastructure around the practical challenges of managing customer relationships, communication, lead generation, conversion, and follow up.

The Lesser Method similarly grew from the sales leadership experience developed while building Lesser Lending. The system focuses on sales execution, accountability, business development, leadership, and repeatable approaches to business growth.

Both businesses remain connected to the primary mortgage operation.

Lesser Lending serves as the business where strategies are developed and tested. LSSR Digital grew from technology challenges encountered while building that business, while The Lesser Method developed from the sales and leadership lessons gained through its growth.

“I didn’t set out to start a tech company. I needed a system that didn’t depend on me remembering everything, and nobody was selling one that worked. So I built it,” Lesser said.

Building a Pacific Northwest Mortgage Business

The next stage of Lesser Lending’s development is focused on expanding its reach beyond Spokane while maintaining the client focused approach that has shaped the company.

Dave Lesser continues to originate loans, lead salespeople, develop technology, and build the systems supporting the organization. That active involvement is central to the company’s identity as it pursues additional market share across the Pacific Northwest.

The company’s growth is therefore centered on more than expanding a mortgage team. It involves building a recognizable Spokane mortgage lending brand, developing relationships with first time homebuyers, supporting real estate professionals, and creating a business capable of adapting to changing conditions in the housing market.

“Your feelings don’t close loans. Systems do. I’m not teaching from a business I used to run. Every system I teach gets tested in my own pipeline first,” Lesser said.

As Lesser Lending continues to grow, Dave Lesser’s role remains closely connected to the company’s core mortgage business. The combination of active loan origination, sales leadership, technology development, and a focus on first time homebuyers provides the foundation for the company’s broader Pacific Northwest expansion.

About Lesser Lending

Lesser Lending is a Spokane, Washington mortgage business led by Dave Lesser, a mortgage loan officer, sales leader, and entrepreneur. The company focuses on purchase lending, first time homebuyers, client education, responsive communication, and relationships with real estate professionals. Lesser Lending is a participating lender with the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and is expanding its presence across the Pacific Northwest.

The official website for Lesser Lending is lesserlending.com . Dave Lesser’s professional page is available at lesserlending.com/dave-lesser , or he can be contacted at [email protected] .

Dave Lesser maintains a consistent presence across major social platforms. Follow Dave Lesser on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Lesser Lending is also active across major social platforms. Connect with Lesser Lending on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .