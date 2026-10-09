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X Expands Gametime Sports Hub to MLB With Plans to Add NBA Coverage

ByJolyen

Oct 9, 2026

X Expands Gametime Sports Hub to MLB With Plans to Add NBA Coverage

X is expanding its Gametime sports hub beyond the National Football League (NFL), beginning with Major League Baseball (MLB) coverage in October 2026. The company announced the expansion on October 7 at Advertising Week New York, with plans to eventually turn Gametime into a year-round destination covering all professional sports.

The upcoming MLB experience will bring live scores, statistics, team updates, news, creator content, and real-time discussions into one location. X also confirmed that additional sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), will be added, although no specific launch date was provided.

Gametime Expands Beyond NFL Coverage

First announced in August, NFL Gametime allows users to follow live scores, play-by-play updates, game feeds, and conversations about ongoing matches. The feature was developed to serve sports fans who already use X to discuss live events while creating advertising opportunities for brands.

The new MLB partnership will introduce a similar experience for baseball fans during the postseason, organizing official league content alongside discussions from journalists, creators, and other users. However, X’s broader plan to support all professional sports has not yet been fully implemented.

At Advertising Week New York, X said Gametime would continue expanding throughout the year to include more leagues and sporting events. The company has identified the NBA as one of the next additions.

X Targets Advertisers Through Live Sports

The expansion is also part of X’s efforts to attract advertisers by connecting brands with audiences actively following sporting events. Monique Pintarelli, head of Global Advertising at SpaceXAI, said Gametime had developed from a football-focused feature into a platform capable of supporting multiple sports within six weeks.

According to Pintarelli, the feature has attracted interest from major advertisers across industries, including payment services and consumer goods. These businesses are seeking opportunities to reach sports fans during pregame discussions and important moments throughout matches.

The announcement follows a period of strained relationships between X and advertisers over content moderation and brand safety. Some brands had raised concerns about their advertisements appearing alongside harmful or controversial content following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform in 2022.

X Settles Advertising Dispute With Industry Group

In July 2026, X settled a multiyear legal dispute with the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), an advertising industry organization that X had accused of participating in an illegal boycott of its platform. Musk had argued that the group’s advertising guidelines discouraged brands and agencies from placing advertisements on X.

Following the settlement, X announced that the agreement would reset its relationship with the WFA. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to freedom of speech while developing additional measures addressing advertisers’ brand-safety concerns.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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