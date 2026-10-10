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Amazon Launches New Alexa Tablets With Google Play Store and AI Features Starting at $229

ByJolyen

Oct 10, 2026

Amazon Launches New Alexa Tablets With Google Play Store and AI Features Starting at $229

Amazon has introduced three new Android tablets featuring its Alexa+ AI assistant and full access to the Google Play Store, replacing the software approach used in its existing Fire tablets. The company announced the lineup on October 8, 2026, comprising the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Alexa Tablet 11, and Alexa Tablet 8, with prices starting at $229.99.

Unlike previous Fire tablets, which run Fire OS and rely on Amazon’s app store, the new devices use Android and support millions of Google Play applications, including YouTube, Netflix, and Gmail. All three models feature aluminum unibody designs, high-resolution displays, and built-in Alexa+ functionality.

Alexa Tablet 12 Pro Starts at $499.99

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro features a 12-inch display with 280 pixels per inch, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Measuring 6.5mm thick, it is available with a standard screen for $499.99 or an anti-glare Nanomatte display starting at $549.99.

Amazon claims the tablet delivers nearly three times the processing performance and nine times the graphics performance of its previous tablets. It also includes Dolby Atmos speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 16 hours of video playback.

The company introduced two optional accessories: the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen, priced at $89.99, and Pro Keyboard, priced at $149.99. Both are designed to support writing, drawing, and productivity tasks.

Alexa Tablet 11 and Tablet 8 Offer Lower-Cost Options

The Alexa Tablet 11 starts at $329.99 and features an 11-inch 2.5K display, 276 pixels per inch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes dual Dolby Atmos speakers, up to 15 hours of video playback, and comes in Graphite, Amethyst, and Matcha.

The smaller Alexa Tablet 8 starts at $229.99, featuring an 8.7-inch display and a lightweight aluminum body weighing 329 grams. Available in Graphite, Rosette, and Teal, it is designed for portable reading, browsing, and streaming.

Alexa+ Adds On-Screen Intelligence and Reading Features

All three tablets integrate Alexa+, allowing users to ask questions, control smart home devices, and receive contextual assistance through voice commands or the Ask Alexa button. Its On-Screen Intelligence feature can analyze displayed content and answer related questions.

The devices also include a new Kindle reading mode that silences notifications and reduces blue light exposure. Amazon says battery life can reach 20 hours when using this mode.

Amazon also introduced new Kids Tablets in 8.7-inch and 11-inch sizes, with protective cases and one year of Amazon Kids+ included. Separate versions are available for children aged three and older and those aged six and older.

All models begin shipping October 14 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain on October 19. The Kids Tablets will also launch in Japan on October 14.

Featured image credits: Amazon News

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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