Google Launches AI Edge Foresight, an Offline AI Meeting Note-Taker for Mac

Google has released AI Edge Foresight, an experimental AI meeting note-taking app for Mac that can transcribe conversations, generate notes, and answer questions without an internet connection. The new application, announced in October 2026, uses Google’s 740-million-parameter EmbeddingGemma 2 model to process meeting information directly on users’ devices.

The app supports both online and in-person meetings, allowing users to capture conversations across different applications. It also provides a split-screen interface where users can write brief notes while AI generates detailed summaries alongside them.

How Google AI Edge Foresight Works

AI Edge Foresight combines manual note-taking with automatic transcription, allowing users to focus on discussions without recording every detail themselves. Similar to the AI note-taking app Granola, it displays handwritten or typed notes alongside AI-generated content.

Users can review complete meeting transcripts or ask questions through an assistant powered by Google’s Gemma 4 model. The assistant can retrieve information from previous conversations and provide answers based on recorded discussions.

The app also allows users to build a personal knowledge base by adding PDFs, Google Docs, Microsoft Office documents, plain text files, Markdown documents, and web bookmarks. It can search these materials alongside meeting transcripts to answer questions when relevant information comes up during a conversation.

Google said the application is optimized for Apple Silicon Macs and can operate entirely offline. Meeting audio, transcripts, and stored documents are processed locally rather than being sent to cloud servers, allowing users to access their notes without an internet connection.

Google Uses Embedding Gemma 2 for On-Device AI Processing

AI Edge Foresight uses EmbeddingGemma 2, a multimodal AI model with 740 million parameters designed to process and connect information from text, audio, images, and video. The model allows applications to search across different content formats while running on consumer hardware.

Built on Google’s Gemma 4 architecture, EmbeddingGemma 2 supports local information retrieval without requiring cloud-based processing. Google released the model under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing developers to incorporate it into their own applications.

The launch follows Google’s release of AI Edge Eloquent in April 2026, an offline-first dictation application for iOS that converts speech into text using local AI models.

AI Meeting Note-Taking Competition Expands

Google’s release adds another application to a market that already includes Granola and other AI-powered meeting assistants. Dictation company Wispr and scheduling platform Calendly introduced their own meeting note-taking tools in recent months.

Meanwhile, productivity software company Superhuman, formerly known as Grammarly, acquired Y Combinator-backed AI note-taking startup Fathom in September 2026. Google has positioned AI Edge Foresight as an experimental application demonstrating the capabilities of its locally running Gemma models, rather than announcing it as a commercial subscription service.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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