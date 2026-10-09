The Forttuna Group Announces the Anniversary Edition of Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2026, Celebrating Leadership That Endures

The Forttuna Group proudly announces the Anniversary Edition of Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2026, a distinguished edition celebrating an exceptional collective of global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers whose journeys continue to create lasting value, inspire communities, and shape the future across industries and geographies.

As a distinguished edition within the Forttuna Global 100 platform, The Legacy Makers 2026 celebrates individuals whose contributions extend beyond professional achievement to create meaningful impact across business, technology, healthcare, education, sustainability, governance, public service, innovation, and social transformation. This anniversary edition recognises journeys defined by perseverance, expertise, purpose, and a sustained commitment to building something that can continue to influence others long after individual milestones have been achieved.

Technology, Digital Transformation and Innovation are represented by Sudheesh Avikkal, Director, Blutik Infotech Private Limited; Mugunth Vaithylingam, Chief Information Officer, Clark County School District; Alexander Dressler, Founder & CEO, InBetween; Michael Huh, Founder & CEO, Mobyle, Veluro.ai and B-come.ai; Aamir Hussain, Chief Technology, Product Officer & Senior Vice President, Liberty Latin America; Bob Thompson, Founder & CEO, Ideas-Shared Global Ltd; and Amar Singh Bedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Tashi Network. Their work reflects the continuing evolution of information systems, digital platforms, technology leadership, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and innovation-driven business models. Also featured within this sector is MITOLUX, a Dallas-based wellness technology company whose inclusion reflects the growing intersection of technology, innovation, and human wellbeing.

Healthcare, Medicine, Wellness and Public Health are represented by Dr. Kevin Lau, Founder, ScolioLife® & United Nations Representative to the AWWG at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC); Prof. Dr. Kristo Papa, MD, PhD, FRCS (T-Ch), FICS Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Cork University Hospital, Ireland; Cardiothoracic Surgeon, King’s College Hospital London & HCA Healthcare, London; Dr. Candace Oates, Founder & CEO, Health Autonomy Method, Founder & Executive Director, Obesity Awareness IN Action (OAA); Dr. Kenneth Lee, Founder & Medical Director, Dr Plus Pte Ltd; Dr. Batul Patel, Founder & Medical Head, The Bombay Skin Clinic; Dr. Shahrzad Jalali, Psy.D., Clinical Psychologist, Author, Founder & Executive Coach, Align Remedy & Dr. Jalali & Associates; Abhi Thakkar, Dentist, Public Health Leader, Dental Clinical Director, Camarena Health; and Gregory A. Mercurio Jr., Executive Vice President, American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS). Their collective contributions span clinical practice, medical innovation, wellness, psychological health, public health, advanced healthcare technology, and improved access to patient care.

Education, Research, Sustainability and Knowledge Leadership are represented by Boutheina Khaldi, Professor, American University of Sharjah; Julie Lewis, Creator of Transformation Through Nature’s Intelligence, Julie Lewis; Apoorva Bajaj, CFA, Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Edubuk Group of Companies; Dr. Ash Pachauri, Co-Founder & Director, POP (Protect Our Planet) Movement; Co-Founder, World Sustainable Development Forum; Philip Geoffrey Oakman, BMath (UOW), MBA (USyd), Managing Director, Information Science Research Pty Ltd; Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Founder & CEO, London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), United Kingdom; Chief Editor, Global Research Journal; Dr. Thiwanka De Fonseka, Chief Sustainability Officer, Charles Komar & Sons, Inc.; and Akuyoe Graham, Founder, CEO & ED, Spirit Awakening Foundation. Their journeys connect academic scholarship, professional education, research, environmental awareness, sustainability, skills development, knowledge dissemination, and human development.

Sustainability, Environmental Leadership and Social Enterprise are further represented by Bertha Wakisa Chiudza, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tsinde Eco Empower, Malawi. Her work reflects the role of purpose-driven enterprise in addressing environmental and community needs while creating opportunities for sustainable development.

Finance, Investment, Insurance and Financial Services are represented by Armand Peri, Chief Executive Officer, Peri Asset Management LLC; Dr. Josias Jean-Pierre, Founder, JP Credit Solutions; Racha Moukayed McClelland, Insurance, Governance & Sustainable Finance Leader; and Stephen J Weiland. Their professional journeys demonstrate the importance of financial leadership, investment, credit solutions, insurance, governance, and sustainable financial practices in strengthening organisations and supporting long-term economic growth.

Business Development, Entrepreneurship and Organisational Growth are represented by Dr. Maria Frangieh, Founder & CEO, Socialprise; Entrepreneur, Business Growth Strategist, University Lecturer, Global Mentor; Rehmah Kasule, Strategist, Business & Partnership Acceleration, MEDA USA; Founder & President, CEDA International; and Sameer Zuhad, Founder & CEO, fundsforNGOs. Their work demonstrates different approaches to enterprise building, strategic growth, partnerships, entrepreneurship, and creating opportunities through purpose-driven business models.

Professional Services, Consulting, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Human Resources and Organisational Leadership are represented by Jeffrey S. Whittle, Global Head of Energy, Natural Resources Industry Sector & Global Board Member, Womble Bond Dickinson LLP; Kathy Makino-Leipsitz, President & Managing Director, Shelborne Development; Darnell Hill, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, AAA Mountain West Group; Kirsten Sireci Renner, Founder & President, Dyntalent, LLC; Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, Advisor & Director, IJM India Infrastructure Limited, Hyderabad; Founder, SA Associate; Elton A. Hollis, II, Owner & Founder, Hol-Tech Resources, LLC.; Vice President, RT Technical LLC.; Co-Founder, Golden Triangle Industrial Group; Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, Middle East and Africa, IBM; and Melkart Rouhana, Chief Engagement Officer & Global Culture Architect, MRT Consultants. Their collective experience reflects legal and professional services, infrastructure, real estate development, talent acquisition, management consulting, industrial operations, strategic advisory, and organisational culture.

Entertainment, Media and Creative Entrepreneurship are represented by Ajamu Kambon, Founder & CEO, Deep Root Records; and Dr. Kamran Khan, CEO, Arabian Entertainment Co Ltd. (Tarfeeh). Their journeys demonstrate how creative industries, entertainment platforms, and entrepreneurial leadership can shape experiences, create opportunities, and influence wider communities.

Social Impact, Community Engagement and Human Services are represented by Faria Arsh, CEO & Founder, Autism Foundation C.I.C; Alexis Hughes, Founder & Owner, Without Fear LLC; and Chad Audi, President & CEO, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. Their work reflects leadership rooted in inclusion, community support, advocacy, human services, and creating meaningful opportunities for people and communities.

Aviation and Air Navigation are represented by Majed Salem Al Shehhi, Air Traffic Control Officer, Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), whose professional contribution reflects the precision, responsibility, and operational expertise required to support safe and efficient global aviation systems.

Travel and Tourism are represented by Wanderers Compass, a featured organisation whose work reflects the role of travel in connecting people, places, experiences, and cultures. Its inclusion highlights the ability of travel to broaden perspectives, create meaningful experiences, and foster connections across communities and regions.

Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2026 goes beyond recognising achievement; it brings attention to the stories, contributions, and enduring influence behind meaningful professional journeys. Through this Anniversary Edition, The Forttuna Group continues to create an editorial platform where remarkable journeys can be documented, shared, and discovered by a wider global audience. Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2026 serves as a reflection of the people and organisations whose work today has the potential to remain meaningful tomorrow, leaving behind more than achievements, but a story worth carrying forward.