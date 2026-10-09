RWA GLOBAL INC and PRYPCO Blocks enter strategic partnership and deal-flow alliance to scale institutional-grade tokenized real estate

RWA Global Inc, an institutional real-world asset tokenization firm, and PRYPCO Blocks, the fractional ownership arm of PRYPCO, the region’s leading fintech platform, backed by General Catalyst and Shorooq Partners, today announced a strategic partnership and reciprocal deal-flow agreement designed to connect origination, structuring, issuance, and global distribution of fractional real estate.

The alliance combines PRYPCO’s fractional ownership platform PRYPCO Blocks , and its community of more than 100,000 users across 200 countries with RWA Global Inc’s institutional advisory capabilities, securities-grade structuring, and access to institutional, accredited and retail investors across Europe, the US and Asia. Together, the companies aim to transform a growing pipeline of properties in Dubai and the wider region into compliant digital investment instruments for global distribution.

“This is the partnership the market has been waiting for,” said Kevin Yunai, Founder and CEO of RWA Global Inc. “PRYPCO Blocks has already proven it can originate, fractionalize, and place real estate at scale inside one of the world’s most dynamic property markets. We bring the institutional architecture — structuring, regulatory alignment, issuance, and secondary-market design and liquidity from 3 continents — that turns that origination engine into a repeatable capital-markets franchise. Deal flow in. Institutional product out.”

Under the agreement, the parties will:

Establish a preferred deal-flow channel, giving RWA Global Inc priority access to qualifying PRYPCO blocks real estate and related yield assets for structuring and fractionalized advisory.

Route institutional and cross-border investor demand identified by RWA Global Inc into PRYPCO blocks fractional offerings.

Share market intelligence on investor appetite, asset underwriting standards, and jurisdictional structuring across the UAE, Asia, and other qualified-investor markets.

“Through PRYPCO Blocks, we have seen how fractional ownership can open Dubai’s real estate market to people who previously felt property investment was beyond their reach,” said Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President of PRYPCO. “This partnership builds on that ambition, combining our local property expertise with RWA Global Inc’s institutional structuring and global distribution capabilities. We want to connect more investors with quality properties in Dubai and the wider region, giving them greater choice and the opportunity to build a portfolio across multiple properties without having to buy each one outright.”

The partnership is non-exclusive on both sides and does not transfer ownership of either platform. Specific transactions will be subject to asset-level due diligence, regulatory review, and definitive documentation. The companies said they expect the first jointly structured opportunities to be announced in subsequent releases as assets clear internal and external gates.

The announcement extends a year in which both firms have moved from concept to operating scale. PRYPCO has facilitated billions of dirhams in mortgage activity, supported thousands of UAE Golden Visa processes, and opened tokenized and fractional property investment to retail and international buyers. RWA Global Inc has advised on large-ticket tokenization mandates, including its agreement to support the prospective tokenization of approximately US$300 million in new-energy mobility real-world assets, and has launched RWA CHAIN as infrastructure for connecting real-economy assets to global capital.

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About RWA Global Inc

RWA Global Inc is an institutional real-world asset tokenization firm with bases in the British Virgin Islands and the United Arab Emirates. It advises asset owners across the tokenization lifecycle — discovery, structuring, regulatory alignment, issuance, and secondary-market strategy — and operates RWA CHAIN , infrastructure built to connect real-world production and private-market assets with global capital. Learn more at www.rwa.inc .

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 500.

*PRYPCO does not provide investment advice.

*Regulated by the DFSA.

*Risk warning: Investing in real estate involves risks, and you may not receive the anticipated returns. The products and services have been approved by PRYPCO Blocks’ Sharia Supervisory Board.

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Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.