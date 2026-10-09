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Mecka AI Raises $60 Million From Sequoia and Nvidia to Expand Robot Training Data

ByJolyen

Oct 9, 2026

Mecka AI Raises $60 Million From Sequoia and Nvidia to Expand Robot Training Data

Mecka AI, a startup that collects human movement data to train humanoid robots, has raised $60 million in Series B funding led by Sequoia Capital. The company announced the investment on October 7, 2026, with plans to expand its data collection operations, robotics research, and commercial robot deployments.

The funding round attracted new investors, including Nvidia, Microsoft’s venture capital arm M12, Qualcomm Ventures, and Samsung. Existing investors Kindred Ventures, Framework Ventures, and Neo also participated, alongside individual investors such as DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, former Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, and former Tesla Optimus executive Milan Kovac.

The investment follows earlier reports that Mecka was seeking funding at a valuation of approximately $500 million, although the company did not confirm its valuation in the announcement.

How Mecka AI Collects Human Motion Data for Robots

Founded in 2024, Mecka develops training datasets that teach robots how humans perform physical tasks, such as making coffee, repairing vehicles, and handling everyday objects. The company pays participants to record their movements using wearable body sensors and smartphones.

These recordings capture information about movement, hand positioning, physical contact, and object manipulation. Mecka then processes the recordings using computer vision and AI models to produce structured datasets that robotics developers can use for training.

The startup designs its own multi-sensor recording equipment and operates data collection programs in homes and commercial environments. Its research systems also support 3D reconstruction, sensor synchronization, and hand-position tracking with sub-centimeter accuracy, according to the company.

Mecka has also worked with researchers from Stanford, MIT, Georgia Tech, UC San Diego, ETH Zürich, and Meta on EgoVerse, a research project examining how human demonstrations can support robot learning.

Mecka Reports $100 Million in Annualized Revenue

Mecka said it exceeded $100 million in annualized revenue run rate in June 2026, within months of beginning commercial operations. The company projects that figure could reach $300 million by the end of 2026.

According to Mecka, its customers include several major robotics research laboratories and multiple large technology companies. The startup is also expanding beyond training datasets to provide robot hardware integration, on-site data collection, model training, and ongoing operations for businesses.

Investment Competition in Robot Training Data

Other companies developing real-world robotics datasets include XDOF, which was reportedly seeking Series B financing at a $1.2 billion valuation in September 2026. AI training data providers such as Scale AI and Micro1 have also expanded into robotics.

Mecka plans to use its latest financing to manufacture additional recording equipment, expand its research operations, and deploy robots in commercial environments. Its deployment model includes collecting operational data to further train robots after installation.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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