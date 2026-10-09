Reflections Highlights Personalized Dual Diagnosis Treatment in Private Six-Bed Setting Near San Francisco

When life looks successful on the outside, asking for help can feel especially difficult.

Reflections understand that executives, professionals, entrepreneurs, and other high-achieving individuals often need a different kind of treatment experience – one built around privacy, discretion, exceptional clinical care, and personal attention.

Reflections is a private, high-end residential treatment program in Northern California, created for individuals who expect the same level of quality and professionalism from their recovery experience that they expect in every other area of their lives.

The intimate setting allows the team to provide highly individualized care in a calm, sophisticated environment, away from the atmosphere of a large institutional treatment center. Treatment is comprehensive and deeply personal, addressing substance use, mental health, trauma, stress, burnout, relationships, and the underlying issues that can accompany demanding careers and high-pressure lives.

Privacy is fundamental to everything that Reflections does.

Clients receive discreet, compassionate support from an experienced clinical and medical team, while maintaining the dignity, comfort, and personal space they need to focus completely on recovery.

This is not about stepping away from life. It is about creating the clarity, stability, and foundation to return to it differently.

Reflections. Private treatment. Exceptional care. A more personal path to recovery.

About Reflections

Reflections provides private residential treatment for adults with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders in Marin County, California. Its programs combine individualized clinical care, psychiatric services, family involvement, and continuing care planning in an intimate residential setting. The Simmons Executive facility serves a maximum of six clients and offers private accommodations near San Francisco.