Claim Clarity Expands AI Platform to Support Faster and More Informed Compensation Reviews for Workers

Claim Clarity is expanding its AI-driven clinical decision platform with new capabilities designed to support organizations navigating complex medical review and authorization processes within workers’ compensation systems. The company develops technology focused on helping manage large volumes of clinical guidelines, documentation requirements, and jurisdiction-specific information during time-sensitive decision-making workflows. According to Founder and CEO Jamie LaPaglia, the latest developments are intended to improve how users access, interpret, and organize critical information across those environments.

The company’s platform is designed to process complex guideline materials, documentation requirements, and utilization review criteria across workers’ compensation environments. LaPaglia explains that organizations operating within the space often manage large amounts of fragmented information spread across varying jurisdictions, insurer requirements, and clinical standards.

“In AI, the common phrase has always been garbage in, garbage out,” LaPaglia says. “Our goal is to turn unstructured and complicated information into usable intelligence that helps people make informed decisions instead of forcing them to sort through disconnected material on their own.”

As part of its ongoing development efforts, Claim Clarity is introducing additional automation features that allow users to upload files directly into the system, including PDFs and other document formats commonly used throughout workers’ compensation workflows. According to LaPaglia, the platform is designed to extract and organize relevant information from those materials in ways that can support more streamlined review processes.

LaPaglia explains that the broader healthcare environment continues facing mounting operational pressure tied to fragmented information systems, administrative complexity, and workforce strain. Recent analysis of major U.S. insurers found denial rates reaching as high as 33% for some carriers, underscoring the growing importance of accurate documentation and timely access to clinical information during the review process, reflecting broader uncertainty around how advanced technologies can be implemented responsibly across healthcare environments.

Within workers’ compensation specifically, Claim Clarity notes that organizations frequently navigate thousands of evolving guidelines and jurisdiction-specific requirements that can create delays when key information is difficult to identify quickly. According to LaPaglia, the company’s focus remains centered on helping users access evidence and criteria more efficiently within existing workflows.

“The information already exists,” LaPaglia explains. “What slows people down is figuring out where that information lives, which requirements apply to a specific case, and how those standards align with the documentation being reviewed in real time.”

Claim Clarity’s platform is designed to support a range of stakeholders involved in workers’ compensation processes, including providers, utilization review teams, payers, and case management professionals. LaPaglia notes that the platform’s broader objective involves helping organizations reduce unnecessary friction during authorization and review processes while improving transparency around clinical decision-making.

The company also points to growing workforce transition challenges across healthcare administration and medical review environments. According to LaPaglia, many experienced professionals who possess deep operational knowledge of claims systems and guideline interpretation are approaching retirement, while newer professionals entering the field often face steep learning curves navigating highly specialized workflows.

“Healthcare systems are managing an enormous amount of institutional knowledge that has traditionally taken years to develop,” LaPaglia says. “Technology can help make that expertise more accessible and actionable for the next generation of professionals working inside these systems.”

Looking ahead, Claim Clarity plans to continue expanding its clinical decision infrastructure beyond workers’ compensation into additional healthcare verticals. LaPaglia notes that the future development may also include patient-focused tools intended to help individuals better understand the criteria and treatment considerations shaping healthcare decisions.

From his perspective, the long-term role of healthcare technology should extend beyond operational efficiency alone.

“Good medical technology should ultimately help patients become more informed participants in their own care,” LaPaglia says. “When people understand the reasoning behind decisions, they are better equipped to engage in the process, ask questions, and move forward with greater confidence.”