Jan Daley Turns Up the Heat With New Uptempo Pop Single “Line of Fire”

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jan Daley is showing a different side of herself with “Line of Fire”, a new uptempo pop single available now on major streaming platforms.

Following the hopeful and inspirational tone of her recent release “A Time for Hope,” Daley shifts gears with a song centered on attraction, temptation and the kind of chemistry that can make good judgment disappear.

Jan Daley releases “Line of Fire,” a fiery new uptempo pop single produced and arranged by Michael B. Sutton.

“Line of Fire” opens with a warning: “You better watch out, he’s getting closer.”

From there, the song unfolds as the story of a charismatic man who knows how to work a room and leave an impression. Daley’s narrator sees what is happening around her. She watches other women fall under his spell and understands that getting involved may not end well.

Still, walking away proves easier said than done.

At the heart of the song is the realization that knowing someone is trouble does not always make the attraction disappear.

The chorus captures that conflict:

“I’m in the line of fire / He’s the keeper of the flame / Can’t walk away / Caught in his game.”

﻿﻿ That emotional push and pull gives “Line of Fire” its personality. Rather than telling the story of someone who is unaware of the warning signs, Daley sings from the perspective of a woman who recognizes them all — and still finds herself drawn closer.

The result is a playful, energetic song about desire, vulnerability and the moments when the heart refuses to follow the rules.

A Different Side of Jan Daley

“Line of Fire” offers a contrast to “A Time for Hope,” Daley’s recent single focused on compassion, unity and optimism.

The new release is more flirtatious, rhythmic and playful, while still relying on the melodic storytelling that has remained central to Daley’s work.

The song was written by Jan Daley and produced and arranged by veteran Motown producer Michael B. Sutton, who also handled the vocal arrangement. Aneessa provides background vocals.

Daley has spent more than five decades in entertainment, building a career that has included international performances, television appearances and recording success.

A Women Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, she performed for U.S. troops alongside Bob Hope, appeared on The Tonight Show, and later earned Billboard chart recognition.

Her recent work reflects an artist who remains focused on creating new material rather than simply revisiting past accomplishments.

That continued evolution was highlighted with “A Time for Hope,” which received recent national exposure through USA TODAY.

Now, “Line of Fire” adds another dimension to Daley’s catalog.

Bringing “Line of Fire” to the Screen

An official music video for “Line of Fire” is scheduled for release on October 30, 2026.

The visual expands on the song’s themes through an elegant nighttime setting filled with city lights, attraction and romantic tension.

The setting mirrors the emotional world of the song — glamorous on the surface, but with the sense that something dangerous may be waiting underneath.

The single has also been featured by Pump It Up Magazine and can be heard daily at 6 PM Pacific Time on KPIU Radio.

For Daley, “Line of Fire” is another reminder that the emotions behind a good pop song do not belong to any particular generation.

Attraction, bad decisions and irresistible chemistry remain timeless subjects.

And sometimes, even when every instinct says to walk away, the heart chooses the line of fire.

Listen to “Line of Fire”

Stream “Line of Fire” here:

https://hypeddit.com/jandaley/lineoffire

For more music, news and upcoming releases from Jan Daley, visit JanDaley.com.

Follow @jandaleymusic on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

About Jan Daley

Jan Daley is an award-winning singer-songwriter, Billboard-charting recording artist, and Women Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee whose career spans more than five decades. She has performed internationally, entertained U.S. troops alongside Bob Hope, appeared on major television including The Tonight Show, and continues to release music across pop, adult contemporary, jazz, and inspirational genres while performing live at select concerts, private events, and special appearances.