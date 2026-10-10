Village Law Firm Launches Lifelong Estate Plan Service

The Village Law Firm, a boutique estate planning and administration practice based in New York City, has announced the expansion of a comprehensive, relationship-based approach to estate planning designed for the realities of modern family life. The firm, founded by estate planning attorney Shannon McNulty, aims to replace the traditional transactional model, which centers on a binder of signed documents, with an ongoing partnership that keeps a family’s plan current and functional for years to come.

The announcement reflects a growing recognition that estate planning does not end when a client signs a will or trust. According to the firm, many plans fail not because the documents were poorly drafted, but because they were never fully implemented or updated as a family’s circumstances changed.

Rethinking the Document-First Model

For decades – or even centuries – the standard estate planning process has followed a familiar pattern. A client meets with an attorney, reviews a set of documents, signs them, and leaves with a binder that is often filed away and forgotten. The Village Law Firm believes that this approach no longer meets the needs of families whose lives are more complex and more global than ever before.

Modern clients may hold accounts in multiple countries, store digital currency, own several investment properties, or carry stock options in a technology start-up. A plan that captures these assets on paper but is never put into practice can leave families exposed during an emergency.

“A will that no one can find is worthless. A trust that was never funded controls nothing,” said Shannon McNulty, founder of The Village Law Firm. “A plan that captured your wishes perfectly on the day it was signed, but hasn’t been reviewed since your second child was born, since you moved to a new house, since you started a business, may bear almost no resemblance to the life it was meant to protect.”

The firm’s position is that the documents are only one component of a complete plan. The remaining components, which include funding trusts, updating beneficiaries, retitling accounts, and preparing guidance for the people who will one day act on a client’s behalf, are often where traditional planning falls short.

A Plan Built Around Life, Not Paperwork

Rather than beginning with a template set of documents, The Village Law Firm begins with the client’s life and family. The attorneys examine how a family actually functions, what assets exist, where they are located, and what continuity the family would need if a loss occurred. Only after that review does the firm implement documents and other tools intended to provide that continuity.

This sequence is deliberate because the goal is practical readiness rather than theoretical completeness. Following the loss of a loved one, few people want to begin searching for a will or guessing at account passwords. They want a trusted point of contact who can guide them, step by step, through one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

To support that goal, the firm helps clients create an inventory of assets, a plan for digital assets, and written guidance for the guardians or trustees who may be called upon in the future. The intention is to ensure that a family is not left to reconstruct a plan during a crisis.

An Ongoing Partnership, Not a One-Time Transaction

The firm’s expanded service centers on an ongoing client relationship that continues after documents are signed. Clients receive annual reviews, plan updates, secure document storage, and a reliable point of contact for family members during emergencies.

Because life changes through marriages, births, relocations, business formations, and shifts in wealth, regular reviews help keep estate plans aligned with current circumstances.

The firm describes this approach as a lifelong partnership, allowing plans to evolve with clients while providing families with a consistent resource for guidance when needed.

Best Estate Planning Attorney in New York of 2026

Best of Best Review has honored Shannon McNulty, founder of The Village Law Firm, as the Best Estate Planning Attorney in New York of 2026 . The award recognizes her dedication to developing personalized estate plans that reflect each family’s circumstances, financial interests, and future goals.

McNulty’s approach combines legal expertise with continued guidance, helping clients put their plans into action and adapt them as life changes. Through The Village Law Firm, she strives to protect family legacies, simplify complex planning decisions, and provide lasting peace of mind.

Serving Global and Complex Families

A significant area of focus for The Village Law Firm is its work with global families. Clients with ties to more than one country face layered challenges, including assets governed by different legal systems, cross-border tax considerations, and the logistics of administering an estate that spans jurisdictions. The firm has a developed practice in coordinating these elements so that an international plan functions when needed and not only on paper.

Beyond global families, the firm serves a broad range of clients, including families with young children, blended families, LGBTQ+ individuals, families with children who have special needs, and high-net-worth households seeking asset protection. The firm also provides Medicaid planning and estate administration services, advising executors, beneficiaries, and those handling international administration. More information about these services is available on the firm’s website at www.thevillagelawfirm.com .

Client Response

Clients have described the firm’s process as thorough, approachable, and reassuring. In a public Google review , client Dylan Cali wrote that the firm “helped make the process as painless and seamless as possible” and provided “the peace of mind of having an established firm I can rely on for the long-term.”

Another client, Roberto Gil, noted that he found the firm through an online advertisement rather than a referral and was initially cautious, but added that “it took no time to build trust and get comfortable.” A third client described the experience of setting up a living trust, power of attorney, and health care proxy for a family with three young children, highlighting the support the firm offered in moving assets into the trust after the documents were complete.

Resources and Education

In addition to its legal services, The Village Law Firm maintains a library of educational resources, including blog articles, publications, webinars, a newsletter, and events intended to help the public understand estate planning in clear terms. The firm shares guidance across several channels, including LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and its YouTube channel . Email directly to [email protected] .

The firm emphasizes a white-glove, efficient process tailored to busy professionals in New York City, with an aim of reducing the anxiety that often surrounds life-and-death matters through transparent communication and dependable follow-through.

About The Village Law Firm

The Village Law Firm is a boutique New York City estate planning and administration practice focused on helping modern families protect their futures. The firm specializes in comprehensive planning for families with children, blended families, LGBTQ+ individuals, global families, families with children who have special needs, and high-net-worth households seeking asset protection. Services include estate planning, Medicaid planning, and estate administration. The firm distinguishes itself through its comprehensive approach, its lifelong partnership with clients, and its work with global families.