Level Home Foundation Repair Launches Level Structural, a Commercial and Civil Structural Repair Division in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Level Home Foundation Repair, a foundation and structural repair contractor based in Tulsa, has launched Level Structural, a dedicated division for commercial and civil structural repair work across Oklahoma. The division serves property owners, property managers, engineers and general contractors responsible for buildings and sites that go well beyond the needs of a typical home.

Level Home Foundation Repair crew installing a helical pier beside a brick commercial building in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Level Structural technician performing polyurethane foam injection inside a commercial parking garage in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Level Structural was introduced in late August 2026 with its own section on the company website, which outlines the Level Structural commercial and civil structural repair division and the types of projects it handles. Examples include parking garages with several levels, industrial warehouses, hospital and medical campuses, shopping centers and public infrastructure.

Why the Company Created a Separate Division

Commercial and civil projects differ from residential work in several practical ways. Structural loads are heavier, soil conditions can change considerably from one corner of a site to another, and a poorly chosen repair can disrupt the people who use a building every day and strain an owner’s budget.

Much of central and northeastern Oklahoma sits on expansive clay soil that swells when wet and shrinks during dry periods. That seasonal movement contributes to settlement in homes and commercial slabs alike, but larger structures often require deeper analysis and heavier equipment to address it.

By organizing this work under its own division, the company keeps commercial assessments, equipment and project management separate from its daily residential schedule.

“Commercial and civil projects carry more weight and more risk than a typical home, and they deserve a process built for that scale,” said Adam Sedlak, founder and president of Level Home Foundation Repair. “Level Structural gives those projects their own home inside our company, and it lets our residential crews stay focused on the homeowners who count on us every day.”

Services and Team

Level Structural provides structural assessments, settlement remediation and slab stabilization. Depending on site conditions, repairs may include helical piers for Tulsa properties, steel piers driven to load bearing strata and polyurethane foam injection to lift and stabilize settled concrete in parking garages, warehouses and other large slabs. When a project calls for it, the team coordinates directly with third party structural engineers before recommending a repair plan.

Site assessments and engineering coordination are led by Jerod Sellers, Operations Manager and Structural Analyst, and Tyler McKenzie, Project Manager and Structural Analyst. Office Manager Riley Carman manages client communication and project scheduling.

Residential Foundation Repair Continues in Tulsa

The launch does not change the company’s residential services. Homeowners throughout the Tulsa area continue to receive foundation repair using steel piers and helical piers, along with crawl space repair for sagging floors and failing supports in pier and beam homes. The company also offers polyurethane foam injection concrete lifting for driveways, patios, sidewalks and interior slabs.

Residential repairs include a warranty that transfers to the next owner at no cost, as well as a free annual Home Health Check during the first two years after a repair is completed. The company has been working in the field for over 10 years and has developed seven proprietary licensed repair products for the soil conditions found in the region.

“Our mission has always been building a foundation of trust in our community through honesty, integrity and innovation,” Sedlak said. “That applies to a parking structure the same way it applies to a family’s home. Every project starts with an honest assessment, and we recommend only the repair the structure actually needs.”

About Level Home Foundation Repair

Level Home Foundation Repair is a foundation and structural repair company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company provides residential and commercial foundation repair, steel and helical pier installation, crawl space repair, polyurethane foam injection concrete lifting, drainage solutions and pre construction piers. Its commercial and civil work is handled through its Level Structural division.