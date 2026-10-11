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KT Medical Staffing Highlights Senior Living Placement as a Family Advisory Service in Orange County

ByEthan Lin

Oct 11, 2026

KT Medical Staffing, a Newport Beach provider of concierge nursing and in-home care, is drawing attention to a service many Orange County families do not realize exists: senior living placement Orange County guidance delivered by the same clinical team that provides bedside care.

Families searching for assisted living, memory care, concierge nursing services or residential care homes often begin with online directories and lead forms, then find themselves fielding calls from communities they have never toured. KT Medical Staffing takes a different approach. A nurse-led advisor meets with the family, learns the care needs and budget, narrows the options, and tours communities alongside them.

“Most families come to us after they have already been overwhelmed by lists and phone calls,” said Kelly Torok, RN, founder of KT Medical Staffing. “What they actually need is someone who understands the clinical picture, knows these communities firsthand, and can sit with them while they make one of the hardest decisions of their lives.”

Torok founded KT Medical Staffing in 2021 after frontline ICU experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she has said revealed how much families needed advocacy alongside care. That advocacy role is what shapes the placement service today.

What the placement service includes

Working as an assisted living advisor Newport Beach families can meet in person, the KT Medical Staffing team supports the full transition rather than the introduction alone:

A care needs assessment conducted by a licensed nurse, covering mobility, medication management, memory changes and level-of-care requirements

A short, curated list of communities matched to those needs, location preferences and budget

Accompanied tours, with the advisor present to ask the clinical questions families may not think to ask

Coordination with trusted partners for home sales, estate sales and home clean-outs

Move-in support and follow-up once the resident is settled

Because the same organization also provides concierge nursing and in-home caregivers, families who are not yet ready for a move can explore staying at home as a genuine alternative rather than a delay tactic.

“Our job is not to move someone out of their home,” Torok said. “It is to help a family see the whole picture clearly, whether that ends with more help at home or with the right community.”

The placement service is available throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and surrounding communities.

About KT Medical Staffing

KT Medical Staffing is a Newport Beach, California company providing concierge nursing, private duty nursing, in-home caregiver services, hospice support and senior living placement services across Orange County. Founded in 2021 by registered nurse Kelly Torok, the company focuses on personalized care and family advocacy through every stage of the aging process.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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