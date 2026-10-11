Encore Construction Warns Western Washington Homeowners About Peak Water-Damage Season

The family-owned, IICRC-certified contractor expects 10 to 15 water-damage jobs a day from mid-November through early February.

ARLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 8, 2026 — Encore Construction, a family-owned restoration contractor serving five Western Washington counties, is urging homeowners to check their plumbing before the region’s busiest stretch for water damage begins.

“From the middle of November to the start of February, it’s just 10 to 15 jobs a day for us,” said Jason Lokhmatov, co-owner of Encore Construction. “You get the freezes and the floods from the rain. And people leave on vacation, and the house floods while they’re gone. Everybody is about to travel for Thanksgiving.”

Water damage makes up about 70% of Encore’s work. Failed pipes and supply lines are the leading cause the company sees, usually from age or poor installation. Appliances rank second, mostly water heaters, dishwashers, and washing machines. Accidents come third, including overflowing bathtubs and do-it-yourself plumbing repairs.

Encore’s crews also report a pattern in homes built between roughly 2006 and 2008, many of which were plumbed with CPVC pipe. “Those houses flood all the time,” Lokhmatov said. “The pipes are almost 20 years old now, and after 20 years they just turn to powder.”

The company recommends checking shutoff valves under sinks and toilets at least once a year, before cold weather arrives. Valves that go unused for years can become difficult to operate, leaving homeowners unable to shut off the water quickly when a leak occurs. Homeowners should also know where the main water shutoff is before they need it.

“The first thing you do when your house floods is go turn the water off,” said Lokhmatov. “It’s in the garage or out by the street, sometimes in a closet. If you don’t know where yours is, call us and we’ll tell you.”

Acting quickly after a leak can also make a difference when filing an insurance claim. Homeowners who wait weeks to report water damage may find that their insurer questions whether the additional deterioration, including wood rot, could have been prevented with earlier action.

Encore handles water damage mitigation, contents packout and storage, and full reconstruction with its own crews, without relying on subcontractors. Homeowners work with the same company throughout the restoration process instead of having to coordinate separate contractors for each stage. The company offers free on-site inspections for water damage, mold, fire, and biohazard incidents. The team helps homeowners understand the extent of the damage and what needs to happen next without adding another expense to an already stressful situation.

About Encore Construction

Encore Construction is a locally owned, family-run restoration company serving residential and commercial clients across Skagit, Snohomish, King, Whatcom, and Island counties in Washington. Founded in 2015, the company provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and biohazard cleanup. Encore handles the entire process with its own crews, from emergency mitigation and contents packout to full reconstruction, without relying on subcontractors. The company operates a 13,000-square-foot storage warehouse and has an in-house team that manages insurance claim documentation and coordination. Encore Construction holds an active Washington general contractor registration (ENCORCL857K6), with $1 million in general liability insurance coverage. The company offers free on-site inspections and responds to restoration emergencies 24/7. Learn more at encorerestore.com.