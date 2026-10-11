Avoxify, an AI infrastructure company founded by Ilyas Aderbaz, is giving service businesses something most of them have never had: an operation that never misses a call and never drops a lead. From hotels and spas to roofers, contractors and equipment dealers, Avoxify builds AI voice agents that answer every call in a natural voice, and the infrastructure behind them that books, follows up and keeps every customer moving, day or night.

What began with a handful of businesses on Prince Edward Island now serves companies across Atlantic Canada, from Charlottetown to Moncton and Halifax. That growth has made Avoxify one of the fastest growing AI companies to come out of the region, with demand now growing in major markets including Miami, New York and Boston.

It Started With a Phone That Kept Ringing

Before Avoxify, Aderbaz was running an outdoor construction business with his brother. He knew the problem firsthand: the phone rings when your hands are full. A crew is on a job site, a manager is with a customer, the office has closed for the day, and the call that matters most goes unanswered.

“Every owner I talked to had the same story. They weren’t losing customers because their work was bad. They were losing them because nobody picked up, and nobody followed up. That’s not a staffing problem. It’s an infrastructure problem, and infrastructure is something we can build,” said Ilyas Aderbaz, founder of Avoxify.

More Than a Voice on the Phone

Avoxify’s voice agents are the front door. Behind them, the company builds the systems that turn each conversation into work done.

Calls connect to the tools a business already runs on, from booking calendars to customer records. New inquiries are routed to the right person with the details already written up. Follow-up goes out automatically by text, email or an outbound call, so a quote request at 9 p.m. doesn’t wait until someone finds it the next afternoon. Owners see what came in, what was booked and what still needs attention.

“A receptionist that answers the phone is a good start. What owners really need is everything that happens after the call. That’s the part we build,” Aderbaz said.

The Partner of Choice for Groups Running Many Businesses

Avoxify has become a go-to partner for private equity firms and holding companies that own several service businesses at once. For a group running hotels, clinics or trades companies under one roof, Avoxify builds one system that answers for every business in its own voice, routes each inquiry to the right team, and gives leadership a single view of what’s coming in across the portfolio.

“Private equity and holding companies see it right away. Every business in their portfolio is losing calls the same way. Fix it once, roll it out everywhere, and the whole group gets faster, “Aderbaz said.

Built for the Businesses That Can’t Stop to Answer

In hospitality, guests call at all hours about rooms, treatments and availability, often after the front desk has gone home. In the trades, the people who answer the phone are usually the same people doing the work: on a roof, in a crawl space, or driving between jobs.

“A hotel at two in the morning and a roofer at noon have the same problem. The call that goes unanswered is the customer who calls the next company on the list,” Aderbaz said.

Each Avoxify system is trained and built around the business it serves: its services, its team, its hours, the questions its customers actually ask and the way its office already works.

Every Call Counts

Each call an Avoxify agent answers is a conversation that would otherwise have rung out, gone to an inbox nobody checks, or ended with a customer hanging up.

“The number I care about isn’t the total. It’s the one call each night that used to be lost and now becomes a booking,” Aderbaz said.

From Atlantic Canada to Major Markets

Avoxify grew up in Atlantic Canada, where businesses run lean and every customer counts. Working with owners across the region shaped how the company builds: practical systems owners can trust from day one, without another dashboard to manage. The same need is now driving demand in Miami, New York and Boston.

“Atlantic Canada taught us to build for businesses where the owner wears every hat. It turns out that’s exactly what owners in big cities want too. Busy is busy, whatever the size of the market,” Aderbaz said.

Before a first meeting, Avoxify often builds a prospective client a working demo trained on their own business, so the owner can hear it answer for them before deciding anything. “We’d rather earn trust than ask for it. We don’t sell software. We build the part of the business that never sleeps,” Aderbaz said.

About Avoxify

Avoxify is an AI infrastructure company founded by Ilyas Aderbaz and based in Atlantic Canada, serving businesses from Charlottetown to Moncton and Halifax. The company builds AI voice agents and the systems behind them for service businesses: inbound receptionists, outbound calling, connections to booking and customer systems, automated follow-up and lead routing. Avoxify focuses on hospitality and the trades, including hotels, spas, wellness clinics, roofing, construction, solar and equipment dealers. Avoxify works with independent operators, private equity firms, and holding companies that manage multiple service businesses. Its voice agents have answered more than half a million calls, and the company is expanding across North America.

More information is available at avoxify.com , where visitors can talk to Avoxify’s own AI concierge. The company can be reached at [email protected] .