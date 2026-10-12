SaunaKits.com Opens Its Upstate South Carolina Showroom, Bringing Hands-On Sauna Shopping to the Southeast

SaunaKits.com, the online sauna retailer formerly known as Nordica Sauna, today announced that its first physical showroom is officially open to the public. Located at 107 Hurricane Creek Rd in Piedmont, SC, just off I-85 at Exit 35, the showroom gives Upstate residents and visitors from across the region a place to see, touch, and compare exceptional and award winning sauna products before they buy.

The showroom celebrated its grand opening on September 26, 2026, welcoming neighbors, customers and local partners for a first look inside. SaunaKits.com followed the opening with a sponsorship of GVL Fit Fest, connecting with Greenville’s health and wellness community and introducing the benefits of regular sauna use to a new audience.

The opening fulfills a commitment the company made in May 2026, when it rebranded as SaunaKits.com and announced plans for a South Carolina showroom less than two hours from both Charlotte and Atlanta.

“We’re thrilled to finally open our doors giving the fast growing Greenville and surrounding areas a true sauna store experience with products that simply did not exist in the region before now,” said Christian Sawyer, Co-Founder of SaunaKits.com. “A sauna is a large investment, and nothing replaces sitting inside and seeing the craftsmanship of these saunas up close and in person. We’ve already met with customers who drove from across the region, including Asheville and Hilton Head, and the response from our own community since the grand opening has been incredibly strong. We’re proud to call the Upstate home and can’t wait to help more families here in Greenville bring wellness into their own backyards.”

Inside the Showroom

The showroom features indoor and outdoor saunas from leading brands including models imported from Northern Europe, along with award winning sauna heaters, sauna woods sourced from around the world not found at other lumber suppliers in the area, and custom sauna build materials. Sauna models on display include:

Outdoor: SaunaLife CL4G Cube-Series, SaunaLife EE6G Ergo Elegance Barrel, SaunaLife G2 Garden-Series and the Auroom Mira S Outdoor Cabin

SaunaLife CL4G Cube-Series, SaunaLife EE6G Ergo Elegance Barrel, SaunaLife G2 Garden-Series and the Auroom Mira S Outdoor Cabin Indoor: Finnmark FD-4 Trinity Infra-Steam, Golden Designs Dynamic Gracia Elite and Barcelona Elite, Thermi Core and FINSAUNA Radia IR 300C

SaunaKits.com supports builders, contractors, and designers by providing trade pricing alongside a comprehensive inventory of pre-cut and custom-cut sauna kits tailored to specific project requirements.

Showroom Hours

Monday: By appointment

Tuesday – Friday: 12pm to 5pm

Saturday: By appointment

Sunday: Closed

Customers are encouraged to schedule in advance at saunakits.com/pages/showroom or by calling (864) 528-8989.

About SaunaKits.com

SaunaKits.com (formerly Nordica Sauna) is a leading sauna retailer offering 2,000+ products from top brands including HUUM, Harvia, SaunaLife, Auroom, Golden Designs, Finnmark Designs and more. Rated #1 on Trustpilot among sauna retailers in the United States, the company provides expert consultation to homeowners and trade professionals nationwide, both online and in person. Learn more at SaunaKits.com .