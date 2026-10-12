Keychron Expands Mechanical Keyboard Lineup With New Models and Customization Options

Keychron has expanded its mechanical keyboard lineup with new models, including an all-wood keyboard and a compact gaming keypad, alongside updates to its existing K, Q, and V series. The company offers keyboards priced from around $60 to $200, with options covering wireless connectivity, magnetic switches, customizable keycaps, and different keyboard layouts.

Founded through a Kickstarter campaign in 2017, Keychron has become an established manufacturer of mechanical keyboards. Its product range now includes dozens of keyboards, keypads, and computer mice designed for different typing preferences and uses.

The Keychron K2 remains one of the company’s more affordable options, with prices starting at approximately $60. It supports both wired USB and Bluetooth connections, allowing users to connect directly to a computer or operate wirelessly. The keyboard also includes adjustable tilt legs for changing its typing angle.

New Models Include Wooden Keyboards and Gaming Keypads

Among Keychron’s newer products is the K8 HE Wireless Magnetic Switch Custom Keyboard, which is available in an all-wood special edition. The keyboard features magnetic switches and LED backlighting, with a price of approximately $200.

The company also introduced the C0 HE One-Handed 8K Keyboard, a compact gaming keypad designed for speed and convenience. The device features magnetic switches and an industrial-style design, although it was listed as sold out at the time of reporting.

Keychron has also refreshed its K, Q, and V series keyboards, offering additional configurations and features. Many of these models cost between $100 and $200, depending on their specifications.

Customizable Keycaps and Typing Experience

Mechanical keyboards offer users several customization options, including the ability to replace individual keycaps. Keychron sells different keycap sets, while third-party manufacturers provide additional designs, materials, and customized options.

Some suppliers also allow customers to create personalized keycaps, giving users greater control over the appearance of their keyboards. These modifications can be made without replacing the entire device.

Another distinguishing characteristic is the sound produced by mechanical switches during typing. Different switches can create distinct audible feedback, ranging from relatively quiet keystrokes to pronounced clicking sounds.

Mechanical keyboard sounds have also become the subject of ASMR videos, where creators record individual keystrokes and typing sessions for viewers interested in the audio experience.

Keychron’s keyboards also feature designs influenced by older computer hardware, particularly the appearance of keyboards from the 1990s. The company’s combination of retro styling, interchangeable components, and modern connectivity options is available across multiple models and price ranges.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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