ELITEMISSION Expands Global Offering with CE-Compliant Mobile Robots

ELITEMISSION began the phased global rollout of four CE-compliant mobile robots on September 30, marking an important step in its international expansion. The release gives manufacturers new options for moving materials between production areas and bringing robotic handling capabilities to multiple workstations, supporting more flexible automation layouts and evolving production needs. The initial lineup includes two autonomous mobile robot (AMR) chassis and two mobile manipulators, with availability expanding in stages to support different manufacturing requirements.

AMR Chassis and Mobile Manipulators

ELITEMISSION’s portfolio spans autonomous mobile robot (AMR) chassis for material transport and mobile manipulators that combine a mobile platform with a collaborative robot arm. Together, these solutions enable manufacturers to approach material transport and robotic handling as connected parts of factory automation, selecting configurations based on specific loads, routes, workstations and operational requirements.

Representative ELITEMISSION AMR chassis and mobile manipulator renderings.

The M-Spark Series includes two chassis drive types designed for different material handling needs. The MN500 features Mecanum wheels for omnidirectional movement and supports payloads of up to 500 kg, making it suitable for applications requiring lateral movement and flexible positioning in complex production environments. The DN300 uses a dual-differential wheel configuration with a payload capacity of up to 300 kg, providing a compact solution for light- to medium-duty material transport. Together, these options allow manufacturers to select mobile platforms according to payload requirements, factory layouts and movement patterns.

The M-Bot Series includes the MC500-12 and DC300-06 mobile manipulators, combining autonomous mobility with robotic handling capabilities. The MC500-12 offers a 1,304 mm working radius and a 12 kg arm payload, while the DC300-06 provides a 914 mm working radius and a 6 kg arm payload. Their respective mobile platform payload capacities are 300 kg and 150 kg. Both models feature an integrated positioning accuracy of ±0.2 mm with 2.5D vision, supporting precise robotic handling in suitable applications.

By integrating robotic arms with mobile platforms, the M-Bot Series extends automation capabilities beyond fixed workstations, offering manufacturers additional flexibility in configuring and adapting their production processes.

Applications and Benefits

Factory material flow often crosses multiple production stages, with components moving from storage to workstations and finished products proceeding to inspection, assembly or packaging. AMR chassis can support recurring point-to-point transport between these areas, helping manufacturers organize material movement around production requirements while reducing reliance on manual transportation.

Mobile manipulators take this flexibility further by combining autonomous movement with robotic handling. Rather than assigning a robotic arm permanently to a single location, manufacturers can evaluate how a mobile manipulator may serve multiple compatible workstations for tasks such as component loading, parts handling and material transfer. This approach creates opportunities to adapt automation resources as production layouts and operational needs evolve.

These capabilities are particularly relevant to manufacturing environments characterized by changing product mixes, multiple workstations and increasingly complex material flows. In 3C manufacturing, for example, mobile manipulators can be evaluated for loading and component handling across different stations, provided that tooling, reach, cycle time and system interfaces meet the application requirements.

For manufacturers, the value extends beyond individual transport or handling tasks. Flexible mobile automation can support more adaptable production layouts, improve the utilization of automation resources and provide additional options for scaling automation as operational requirements change. By combining material transport and robotic manipulation within a broader automation strategy, factories can explore more connected and responsive production workflows.

At the planning stage, manufacturers and system integrators can assess each application against chassis payload, travel routes, arm reach, handling capacity and end-of-arm tooling requirements. This helps identify configurations that fit existing production processes while allowing room for future adjustments and expansion.

The ELITEMISSION portfolio also incorporates technologies designed to support integration and coordinated operation. The mobile manipulators feature a unified controller and user interface, with 2.5D vision and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) supporting positioning and robotic operation. The M-ATCS (Autonomous Transportation Control System) supports multiple navigation methods and scheduling protocols, connectivity with smart devices, cloud deployment and integration with existing factory IT systems.

Together, these capabilities help manufacturers and system integrators coordinate mobile automation with existing production infrastructure, supporting more efficient material flow and greater operational flexibility. Integration requirements depend on each facility’s software, interfaces and operating environment.

ELITEMISSION identifies automotive manufacturing, 3C electronics, semiconductors, optical modules and new energy production among its application areas. Across these industries, mobile transport and robotic handling can support a range of manufacturing workflows, from component movement and workstation supply to material handling between production stages.

CE Compliance and Global Expansion

The introduction of four CE-compliant mobile robots represents an important milestone in ELITEMISSION’s international expansion, extending its portfolio of mobile automation solutions for overseas manufacturers and system integrators.

“Achieving CE compliance for our mobile robot lineup is a major milestone in our global journey,” said Charles Xie, Overseas Sales Director at Elite Robots. “Modern factories require automation that is not only agile and precise, but also compliant with international standards and easy to integrate. By combining autonomous mobility and collaborative robotic manipulation, we are empowering international manufacturers and system integrators to build more flexible, scalable production environments.”

For customers evaluating automation solutions for applicable European markets, CE compliance provides an important conformity reference during product selection, technical assessment and procurement. The availability of CE-compliant configurations gives international customers additional options when planning mobile automation projects, while supporting the evaluation of products against relevant market requirements.

Beyond product compliance, the rollout strengthens ELITEMISSION’s ability to support manufacturers seeking flexible automation solutions across international markets. By expanding its overseas offering, the company aims to make mobile material transport and robotic manipulation more accessible to manufacturers evaluating new automation opportunities.

For system integrators, the expanded portfolio provides additional configurations for developing automation solutions tailored to different production environments. The combination of mobile platforms, robotic handling capabilities and supporting control technologies allows integrators to evaluate how mobile systems can complement existing equipment and production workflows.

For manufacturers operating across regions, access to CE-compliant models can support more consistent early-stage product evaluation and automation planning. Customers can assess selected configurations alongside route design, system integration and application requirements, while confirming destination-specific regulations and site commissioning needs.

With the phased rollout underway since September 30, ELITEMISSION continues to expand its international offering, providing global manufacturers with more options to explore flexible and scalable mobile automation.

About Elite Robots

ELITEMISSION is an industrial mobile robot portfolio developed by Mission Robots Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai-based Elite Robots. The portfolio includes autonomous mobile robot chassis and mobile manipulators designed for manufacturing operations.

Founded in 2016, Elite Robots develops collaborative robots and industrial automation solutions. The company serves customers in more than 50 countries and regions, supported by a network of more than 500 distributors and system integrators and over 110 ecosystem partners. Elite Robots also maintains offices or service centers in the United States, Japan, Germany, Mexico and India.

For more information, visit www.eliterobots.com